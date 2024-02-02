Alhaji Ali Suraj Calls for Unity in Ghana's NPP ahead of 2024 Elections

In a decisive call to political arms, Alhaji Ali Suraj, a well-respected figure within Ghana's New Patriotic Party (NPP), has rallied his party associates to focus their energies on winning the 2024 elections. He firmly advocates for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the NPP as the flagbearer.

A New Chapter in Ghana's Political Playbook

Following the NPP's recent parliamentary primaries, Alhaji Suraj extended his congratulations to the triumphant candidates. He challenged them to brace for the larger hurdle of 'breaking the 8-year political cycle', a colloquial reference to the tradition of governing party transitions every eight years.

Alhaji Suraj underscored the necessity for unity and peace within the party's ranks. He implored those defeated in the primaries to throw their support behind the winners and abstain from actions that could potentially sabotage the NPP's prospects in the forthcoming elections.

Learning from the Past to Shape the Future

He cited the political journeys of past NPP stalwarts, including the likes of Adu Boahen, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, and incumbent President Akufo-Addo. These leaders' experiences serve as a potent reminder of the arduous but surmountable task that lies ahead for the party.

With a balance of caution and optimism, Suraj expressed his belief that armed with unity and peace, the NPP has the potential to redefine the conventions of Ghana's political landscape. The party could carve out a new historical precedent by seizing victory in the elections with Dr. Bawumia at the helm.

Alhaji Suraj extended his words of encouragement to the party's grassroots supporters. He urged them to bide their time, reassuring them that their diligence and dedication would be acknowledged and rewarded when the time was right.