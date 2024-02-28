Alfred 'Shivy' Brooks Breaks Barriers as First Active Teacher Elected to Atlanta's Board of Education

On January 8, 2024, a groundbreaking moment occurred in Atlanta's history when Alfred 'Shivy' Brooks, an esteemed economics teacher, was inaugurated into the Atlanta Board of Education (ABOE), marking the first instance in 150 years that an active teacher has held a position on the board. Brooks's election to represent District 7 as an At-Large member is a significant milestone, reflecting a paradigm shift in the governance of Atlanta Public Schools (APS). With a robust teaching background of 13 years at Charles Drew High School in Clayton County, Brooks brings a fresh, frontline perspective to the board, aiming to address critical issues such as teacher compensation, the appointment of a new superintendent, and enhancing student nutrition.

Championing Educational Reform

Brooks has delineated his priorities, emphasizing the importance of competitive teacher salaries, the strategic recruitment of a new superintendent, and the overhaul of the APS nutrition program. His advocacy extends beyond the classroom, as seen in his active role within the community as a coach, a parent within the APS system, and the Georgia NAACP education chair. The tragic loss of his son, Bryce, has further fueled Brooks's commitment to educational and community service, leading to the establishment of the Bryce Brooks Foundation. This initiative honors Bryce's legacy by offering college scholarships, free swimming lessons, and lifeguard certifications, aiming to address the disproportionate risks faced by Black children in aquatic environments.

Advancing DEI and Community Engagement

Brooks's dedication to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is evident through his involvement in the Georgia NAACP and his leadership in the 'Teachers for Good Trouble' initiative. This movement aims to counteract attempts to suppress the teaching of African American history and DEI efforts within educational curricula. His appointment to the ABOE Policy Committee signifies a promising step towards implementing pragmatic policies that cater to the nuanced needs of Atlanta's schoolchildren, particularly in addressing the teacher shortage and fostering an environment that values and compensates educators adequately.

Looking Toward A Brighter Future

As Brooks embarks on his tenure with the ABOE, his vision for a rejuvenated APS is clear. His plans to elevate teacher salaries to competitive levels and explore affordable housing options for educators are indicative of his holistic approach to educational reform. The process of selecting a new superintendent is poised to be a pivotal decision for the board, with Brooks advocating for a leader who embodies the values of community engagement and inclusivity. His personal connection with students and the community, coupled with his innovative approach to social media engagement, positions him as a relatable and influential figure in Atlanta's educational landscape. Brooks's unique blend of professional experience, personal empathy, and community activism heralds a new era for the Atlanta Board of Education, promising impactful changes that resonate with educators, students, and families alike.