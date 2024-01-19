Alex Soros Warns Davos of 'Trump Cycle', Challenges Prevailing Consensus

In the heart of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Chairman of the Open Society Foundations, Alex Soros, shared his views on the current political climate in the United States. He took aim at the influence and future prospects of Donald Trump, ex-President and possible 2024 presidential contender.

Trump's Phantom Presidency

According to Soros, a pervasive perception in Davos is that Trump is already seen as the president. He remarked that this perception might be misguided, quipping that the 'Davos consensus is always wrong'. Despite Trump's legal entanglements, including 91 felony charges in various criminal cases, many U.S. business executives still perceive him as the likely victor over President Joe Biden in the potential 2024 match-up.

The Trump Cycle

Soros further expounded on this phenomenon, dubbing it the 'Trump cycle.' He suggests that Trump's grip over the Republican Party is so potent that he could continue to be a candidate in subsequent elections, irrespective of the 2024 outcome. Soros asserted that Trump's only alternatives are either incarceration or maintaining his political power, ruling out the prospect of retirement.

Shifting Political Landscape

Recent polls have indicated Trump's lead over Biden in key swing states, but Soros noted that the gap is closing. He expressed his belief that Biden remains competitive in states like Arizona and Georgia, where Trump's style of 'extremism' is not popular. Soros marked Wisconsin as a critical state to keep an eye on, suggesting that a Biden victory there would likely signal triumphs in Pennsylvania and Michigan as well. He also pointed out that Biden has the benefit of being a less polarizing figure in a politically divided nation.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Soros discussed his concerns about a potential Trump comeback and stressed the necessity for the Democratic Party to be more patriotic and inclusive. He stated that supporting Trump does not automatically label someone as lost or racist. Soros also commented on his new role in his father's business and philanthropy empire, revealing his political inclinations compared to his father's. The conversation also illuminated the strained relations between his older half-brother Jonathan and their father.