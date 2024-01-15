Alex Marlow Re-releases 'Breaking the News': A Deep Dive into Alleged Media Corruption

In a bid to expose what he claims to be the hidden corruption within the establishment media, Alex Marlow, editor-in-chief of Breitbart News, has once again made headlines. Marlow's book, 'Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media's Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption,' has been re-released by Simon and Schuster's Threshold Editions. This New York Times bestseller is now available in paperback edition, complete with brand new, original material, as of January 16, 2024. The book is also available in Kindle and audiobook formats.

Advertisment

Unveiling Alleged Media Corruption

Marlow's book takes a deep dive into the alleged corruption that played out during Donald Trump's presidency. The author insists that there was collusion between corporate America and Democratic politicians, a coalition that he argues influenced the outcome of the 2020 election. 'Breaking the News' is more than just a book; it is Marlow's attempt to shed light on the intricate web of media influence on politics, particularly in this critical 2024 election year.

A Glimpse into 'Breaking Biden'

Advertisment

In 'Breaking the News,' Marlow also discusses his previous work, 'Breaking Biden.' The book, which received an endorsement from none other than President Trump himself, delves into the secret forces and money machine allegedly operating behind Joe Biden and his administration. The president's endorsement of 'Breaking Biden' further underlines the importance of Marlow's work and its potential impact on the upcoming elections.

Backed by Influential Figures

'Breaking the News' is a result of over a year of research, substantiated by over 1,200 endnotes. Its relevance and depth have earned it support from numerous figures within the conservative movement. Names such as Peter Schweizer, John Solomon, Mark Levin, Tucker Carlson, Larry Elder, Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck, Dennis Prager, Devin Nunes, and Mike Huckabee have all thrown their weight behind Marlow's work.