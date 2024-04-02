Alex Agius Saliba's €32,000 Rally Raises Questions on Election Campaign Spending in Malta

As Malta gears up for the June European elections, Alex Agius Saliba's rally in Tritons Square, featuring high-profile speakers and lavish setups, has sparked a debate over campaign finance. An analysis by Times of Malta estimates the event's equipment rental costs alone nearly hitting €32,000, raising eyebrows given the strict €50,000 campaign spending limit for candidates. This extravagant display of campaigning has led to broader discussions about transparency and fairness in election spending.

Advertisment

Breaking Down the Costs

Times of Malta's investigation into the rally's expenses sheds light on the financial magnitude of such events. By reaching out to several event production companies, it was revealed that the cost for renting lights, audio, video, furniture, stage, transport, and labor could reach upwards of €21,430, excluding VAT. Adding to this, the expense of tents and LED walls for live streaming brought the total estimate to €31,965, without considering additional costs like catering, permits, and merchandise.

The Legal Framework and Implications

Advertisment

Under the European Parliament Elections (Maximum Expenses) Regulations, candidates in Malta are capped at a €50,000 spending limit for their campaigns. This incident has propelled discussions around the effectiveness and enforcement of these regulations, as well as the transparency of campaign financing. Questions have been raised about the potential for loopholes that allow candidates to exceed this limit in spirit if not in letter, thereby undermining the law's intent to ensure fair competition.

Comparative Spending and Public Reaction

The report contrasts Agius Saliba's spending with other candidates and highlights the disparity in campaign expenditures among Malta's MEPs. While some candidates like Alfred Sant reported much lower expenses, the lavishness of Agius Saliba's rally, complete with branded merchandise and free food and drinks, has drawn criticism and calls for greater accountability in campaign financing. Ralph Cassar, an MEP candidate for ADPD, voiced concerns over the lavish events of Labour candidates, pointing to the need for a reevaluation of campaign financing laws.