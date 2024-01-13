en English
Politics

Alejandro Mayorkas Faces Potential Impeachment Over Border Policies

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:35 am EST
Alejandro Mayorkas Faces Potential Impeachment Over Border Policies

In a significant political development, House Foreign Affairs Chair Michael McCaul has forecasted that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas could face impeachment by month’s end. The claim comes in the wake of escalating criticism from Republican quarters regarding Mayorkas’s handling of border security and immigration policies.

The Grounds for Impeachment

Mayorkas has been under fire for the perceived increase in illegal border crossings and the burgeoning fentanyl trafficking problem. McCaul explicitly pointed out Mayorkas’s rescission of the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy and the reinstatement of ‘catch and release’ as measures that have adversely impacted the United States. The House Republicans have commenced impeachment hearings against Mayorkas, with the next session due on Thursday. It remains uncertain, however, whether Mayorkas will be present at the hearing.

Accusations and Defenses

House Homeland Security Chair Mark Green has gone on record accusing Mayorkas of deliberately violating his oath of office and being instrumental in the ongoing border crisis. Mayorkas, however, has defended his record robustly. He maintains that under his stewardship, the DHS has expelled or repatriated more noncitizens without a valid basis to stay in the U.S. than in any other comparable five-month period in the past decade.

The House has already cast their votes in favor of forwarding the articles of impeachment to the committee. Should Mayorkas be successfully impeached, he would make history as the second Cabinet secretary in U.S. history to be ousted from office.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

