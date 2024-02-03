Aleema Khan Summoned by FIA Once Again Over Anti-State Speeches

The Federal Investigation Authority's (FIA) Counter Terrorism Wing in Pakistan has issued a summon to Aleema Khan, sister of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, over accusations of anti-state speeches. The summons, issued in response to a complaint lodged by the Interior Ministry, alleges that Aleema Khan incited violence against the state through her speeches and actions.

Increasing Legal Challenges for the Khan Family

This development adds to the growing list of legal challenges faced by the Khan family. Imran Khan has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment, disqualified from holding public office for a decade, and fined Rs1.573 billion. This legal pressure on the Khan family is significant, given Imran Khan's status as a former Prime Minister.

Aleema Khan: No Show at the Cybercrime Reporting Centre

In addition to the anti-state speech charges, Aleema Khan has also been accused of cybercrime, incitement of violence, and hate speech. Despite the severity of these allegations, she did not appear at the Cybercrime Reporting Centre when summoned on February 3 to explain her actions. The FIA has warned that her failure to appear could lead to further legal consequences.

Legal Consequences Looming

Aleema Khan's failure to appear at the Cybercrime Reporting Centre could result in legal consequences. With the allegations of cybercrime, incitement of violence, and hate speech looming over her, her absence exacerbates the legal pressure faced by the Khan family. The unfolding legal saga poses significant challenges to the family's political and personal standing in Pakistan.