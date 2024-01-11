ALDI Refuses to Stock Australia Day Merchandise Amid National Debate

Supermarket chain ALDI has announced its decision to refrain from stocking Australia Day merchandise, aligning with a similar move made by Woolworths. This choice has sparked a wave of controversy, marking a clear division in public sentiment, and has even triggered calls for a boycott amongst some sections of the Australian populace.

Political Backlash Against ALDI’s Decision

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton have been vocal critics of this decision. They perceive it as a direct affront to Australia’s national day and a surrender to what they term a ‘woke agenda’. Hanson has gone on record stating that businesses should not be in a position to dictate the observance of the national day, citing polls that suggest a majority of Australians are in favor of retaining January 26 as Australia Day.

Broader Debate Over Australia Day

The controversy has its roots in a broader debate regarding the significance of January 26. The date is viewed by some as offensive due to its ties to British colonization and the consequent impact on Indigenous peoples. In 2014, ALDI came under fire for selling a shirt emblazoned with the slogan ‘Australia est. 1788’, a move that was denounced by some customers as racist, despite being approved by the federal government.

Coles Maintains Stance; Dutton Calls for Boycott

In stark contrast to ALDI and Woolworths, Coles has stated that it will continue to offer Australia-themed merchandise. Meanwhile, Peter Dutton has called for a boycott of Woolworths, arguing that its decision undermines Australia’s national interest and spirit. Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has, however, criticized Dutton’s focus on the issue, suggesting that Australians are more preoccupied with economic challenges than cultural debates.

In the midst of this heated debate, Pauline Hanson has encouraged Australians to celebrate January 26 and express their national pride, irrespective of the stance taken by certain businesses.