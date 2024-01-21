Alberto Toscano's 'Late Fascism': Unveiling the Dynamics of Fascism

Alberto Toscano, the visionary Italian philosopher and political theorist, has penned a groundbreaking new book, 'Late Fascism'. The work probes deeply into the intricate political and philosophical theories of fascism and anti-fascism. While seldom mentioning former American President Donald Trump, the echoes of his influence are palpable throughout the pages, drawing parallels to modern-day manifestations of fascism.

Unraveling the Dynamics of Fascism

Toscano's 'Late Fascism' challenges the common perception of fascism as a solitary incident linked to the notorious European leaders of the 1930s. Instead, he frames it as a 'dynamic' within history, unfolding over time. Toscano cautions against pigeonholing 'late fascism' as a mere academic term, choosing instead to dissect the historical, political, and psychological roots of the contemporary crisis.

Fascism, in Toscano's view, resonates with those who feel 'out of sync' with the current order, promising a return to an idealized past. His precise language shies away from a simplistic definition of fascism, portraying it as an ideology that appeals to a sense of nostalgia and dislocation.

Fascism Through the Lens of Thought Leaders

'Late Fascism' delves into works by influential thinkers such as Ernst Bloch, while also echoing the perspectives of Black radicals like Angela Davis and George Jackson. This approach underscores the complexity and diversity inherent in fascist ideology. It highlights the variegated strands of thought that form the tapestry of anti-fascist discourse.

Democracy and Fascism: Two Sides of the Same Coin?

Toscano's work troubles the waters of conventional wisdom that paints democracy and fascism as binary opposites. Instead, he posits that they exist on a continuum and share some fundamental conceptions of liberty. He critiques the notion that fascism is all about state control, pointing out Trump's anti-statism as an example.

In Toscano's analysis, fascism emerges as a mythic current persisting in our society. His work warns us against treating liberal democracy and fascism as polar opposites, suggesting that the intersection of the two may hold the key to understanding the dynamics of power and control in our modern world.