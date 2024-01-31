Alberta's Family Physicians Raise Alarm on Health-Care Crisis

Alberta's family physicians are in a state of deep concern. Their practices are under immense strain from financial stressors and an escalating workload. With the health-care system already grappling with a shortage of doctors, the situation is becoming increasingly dire, placing the sustainability of medical practices across the province into question.

Doctors Speak Out

In Calgary, Dr. Fauzia Khaliq Kareemi finds herself battling the dual fronts of rising rent and lack of government support while serving a patient pool of 1,500. Over in Edmonton, Dr. Michelle Morros, even though part of an alternate payment scheme, is overwhelmed due to the excessive patient load she shoulders amidst the province-wide family doctor shortage. In Leduc, Dr. David Smyth echoes the sentiment, lamenting the difficulty in recruiting physicians and dubbing the health-care system a 'real mess.'

24-Hour Awareness Campaign

The Alberta Medical Association took the initiative to shed light on these pressing issues. They organized a 24-hour campaign where 24 doctors shared their experiences hourly on social media platforms, painting a striking picture of the challenges faced by Alberta's family physicians. It was a powerful demonstration of unity and a desperate call for help.

Government Reaction and Future Implications

Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange has acknowledged the physicians' frustrations, indicating ongoing efforts to listen to health-care workers and seek improvements for the system. Despite this, a survey by the Alberta Medical Association suggests that 91% of their members are worried about the financial viability of their practices. Even more concerning, 61% are considering leaving the Alberta health-care system for early retirement or opportunities elsewhere. This potential exodus could exacerbate Alberta's shortage of family physicians, leading to an even greater strain on the province's health system and overcrowded emergency departments.