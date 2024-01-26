Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has come under fire from members of the Liberal Party for her recent association with Tucker Carlson, a former Fox News anchor whose divisive commentary has garnered both controversy and condemnation. Smith appeared on stage with Carlson during his sold-out event in Alberta, where she spoke about the province's natural resources and green energy policies.
A Controversial Exchange
Smith seized the opportunity to criticize federal environmental policy and, in a move that has drawn sharp criticism, encouraged Carlson to target federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault. This has sparked outrage among Liberal MPs, including Pablo Rodriguez, Steven Guilbeault, and Randy Boissonnault, who termed the remarks as 'beyond the pale' and 'deplorable.' They fear Smith's rhetoric could incite political violence against Canadian politicians and accused her of mounting an attack on Canadian society.
Political Backlash
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also joined in the criticism, taking aim at opposition leader Pierre Poilievre for his perceived alignment with figures like Carlson. Despite the controversy surrounding him, including his dismissal from Fox News for racist remarks, Carlson continues to wield significant influence. This is evident from the thousands of attendees at his Canadian events in Calgary and Edmonton.
Carlson's Canadian Agenda
Carlson's stated intention for his Canadian visit was to 'liberate Canada,' a message that aligns with the MAGA campaign's efforts to push its influence beyond the United States. The controversy surrounding Smith's association with Carlson and the criticism from her colleagues have become the focal points of this political saga.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith Criticized for Appearing with Controversial Commentator Tucker Carlson
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith faces backlash from Liberal MPs for sharing the stage with controversial figure Tucker Carlson, sparking concerns of inciting political violence.
