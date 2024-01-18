Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley Steps Down: A Look at Her Legacy and Current Alberta Issues

Alberta New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Rachel Notley, announced her resignation on January 16th, sparking a flurry of responses and reflections on her legacy. Assuming the premiership in 2015, Notley transformed the Alberta NDP from a marginal party to an electoral and fund raising powerhouse.

Notley’s Legacy: A Dual Perspective

Despite the criticism for increasing Alberta’s provincial debt from $11.9 billion to $85.9 billion during her tenure, Notley has been lauded for her political acumen, vision, and integrity. Her achievements include raising the minimum wage to $15, securing Alberta’s first pipeline to tidewater in over 50 years, eliminating coal-fired electricity, and halving child poverty. Some even draw parallels between her and former respected premier Peter Lougheed.

Renewable Energy and Juror Compensation: Key Issues

As discussions on Notley’s leadership unfurl, other significant issues make headlines in Alberta. During a recent cold snap, while some natural gas-fired power plants faltered, renewable sources such as solar and wind power, coupled with energy conservation measures, proved instrumental in maintaining the province’s energy supply. Concurrently, concerns about inadequate juror compensation have surfaced, with calls for a revised system that provides better support, including transportation, parking, lunch, and childcare expenses.

Rogers Communications and Public Health Responses

Meanwhile, Rogers Communications received the highest number of complaints among Canadian telecom companies for the first time in 15 years, raising questions about the efficacy of the complaint resolution process. Lastly, a personal account narrating the 1918 Spanish influenza affirms the stark differences in public health responses between then and now, underscoring the resilience of one young family member that helped his family survive the pandemic.