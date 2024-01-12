en English
Canada

Alberta Government Responds to Edmonton’s Homelessness Emergency Declaration

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
Alberta Government Responds to Edmonton’s Homelessness Emergency Declaration

Alberta’s Deputy Premier, Mike Ellis, has offered a decisive response to Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi’s declaration of a state of emergency due to escalating crime and gang-related activities in homeless encampments throughout the city. Ellis staunchly defended the Alberta government’s commitment to providing shelter and comprehensive support services to the city’s vulnerable residents.

Debunking Claims of Insufficient Resources

Ellis challenged the widespread belief that Edmonton’s social services and emergency shelter systems are stretched beyond their capacity. He branded this notion as both ‘misleading’ and ‘harmful’. The Deputy Premier, in his rebuttal, emphasized the Alberta government’s ongoing efforts to ensure that every homeless individual in Edmonton has access to shelter space.

Collaborative Action on Public Safety

Ellis highlighted the proactive measures taken by the Edmonton Public Safety Cabinet Committee (EPSCC). Founded in November by Premier Danielle Smith, the EPSCC has been tirelessly coordinating a joint response in collaboration with Alberta Health Services and the Edmonton Police Service. Their collective aim is to effectively address and alleviate the issues plaguing the city’s homeless encampments.

Awaiting Court Decision

The government, Ellis assured, will issue a more detailed statement following an eagerly anticipated court decision set for January 16. He expressed confidence that this ruling would provide further clarity and direction for the government’s ongoing efforts to combat homelessness and related crimes.

Jason Nixon, the Minister of Seniors, Community, and Social Services, echoed Ellis’s sentiments. Nixon reaffirmed his commitment to working alongside the provincial government, emphasizing the inherent dangers of encampments and stating that allowing people to endure such conditions was incongruous with principles of reconciliation.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

