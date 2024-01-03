Albany 2024: Tension Marks The Start of Legislative Sessions Amidst Hochul’s Vetoes

The New York State legislature has kicked off its 2024 sessions in Albany amidst a palpable tension, attributable to the recent actions of Governor Kathy Hochul. This tension stems from a series of vetoes and criticism on the legislature’s bill approval process. Governor Hochul has notably pointed out that a staggering over half of the approximately 900 bills passed in 2023 were approved during the final week of the June session. This haste, according to the governor, raises concerns about inadequate collaboration and thoughtfulness in the legislative process.

Hochul’s Vetoes and the Call for Improved Legislation

Adding weight to her call for a more cooperative and timely legislative process, Governor Hochul vetoed over 100 bills, many of these during the final days of 2023. These vetoes and her consistent emphasis on earlier discussions and considerations for budget and bills underscore her commitment towards more effective legislation.

Lawmakers Respond to Governor Hochul’s Concerns

While Governor Hochul’s actions have sparked debates, lawmakers acknowledge the need for procedural improvements and express their readiness to address the highlighted issues. They, however, also emphasize the political hurdles both within and outside their circles. Democratic Assemblymember Pat Fahy, for instance, has expressed optimism about revisiting the vetoed bills and emphasized focussing on the upcoming budget.

The Need for an Early Legislative Process

Ken Girardin from The Empire Center, while acknowledging the benefits of a healthy tension between the legislature and the governor, concurs with Governor Hochul on the necessity for an earlier legislative process. According to him, this would enhance the scope for discussions and bring about more transparency in the system.

Despite the tension, Governor Hochul maintains that her relationship with legislative leaders is healthy. She cites her recent productive conversations with Speaker Heastie and is hopeful of overcoming the challenges through collaborative efforts and greater transparency. As the 2024 legislative sessions progress, the focus remains on major issues like affordability, housing, clean energy, and the ongoing migrant crisis. Both Democratic and Republican leaders are keen on seeking more federal help to address the migrant crisis and are prioritizing affordable housing, clean energy, safer communities, and easing the financial burden on families.