en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Albania

Albanian Prime Minister Switches to Domestic Financing for Porto Romano Port Construction

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:38 am EST
Albanian Prime Minister Switches to Domestic Financing for Porto Romano Port Construction

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has announced a significant shift in the financing plan for the construction of the new port in Porto Romano. Initially intended to be funded by foreign investments, the project will now be financed domestically in response to what Rama refers to as a ‘strategic emergency’. This decision has been influenced by the involvement of NATO in the process, aiming to avoid the delays typically associated with foreign financing.

NATO’s Involvement

The inclusion of NATO in the construction process for the military wing of the Porto Romano port aims to expedite the procedures for this strategic project. This marks a significant change in the construction plan, with a view to circumventing the delays and violations of deadlines that have characterized the project thus far.

Updates on Infrastructure Projects

During a press conference in Lezha, where the government had a two-day meeting, Rama also provided updates on other infrastructure projects. He reported that the Thumane-Kashar axis is 70% complete and is expected to open for traffic within the current year.

A New Route for Durrës-Prishtina Railway

In addition to the Porto Romano port update, Rama is considering a proposal to modify the route of the Durrës-Prishtina railway to pass through Shkodra, Gjakovë, and then to Pristina, a change that is also favored by Kosovo. This possible rerouting is another testament to Albania’s ongoing efforts to improve its infrastructure and connectivity.

0
Albania Politics
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Albania

See more
29 mins ago
Tragic Death of Asylum Seeker Sparks Safety Concerns on Bibby Stockholm
An urgent call for attention resonates from Portland Port, Dorset, where the tragic death of Leonard Farruku, a 27-year-old Albanian asylum seeker, has ignited concerns over the safety and welfare conditions onboard the Bibby Stockholm, an accommodation vessel for asylum seekers. Farruku, according to reports, was found lifeless on December 12, after allegedly taking his
Tragic Death of Asylum Seeker Sparks Safety Concerns on Bibby Stockholm
Albanian Migrant Wins Deportation Appeal, Stirs UK Asylum Debate
1 day ago
Albanian Migrant Wins Deportation Appeal, Stirs UK Asylum Debate
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 days ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Albanian Anti-Corruption Body Grills Key Figures in Sterilization Concession Scandal
38 mins ago
Albanian Anti-Corruption Body Grills Key Figures in Sterilization Concession Scandal
Albanian Organizations Petition Against Skavica Hydropower Plant Law
5 hours ago
Albanian Organizations Petition Against Skavica Hydropower Plant Law
Vlora Police Investigating Sniper Murder of Gëzim Sinomati; No Suspects Identified
1 day ago
Vlora Police Investigating Sniper Murder of Gëzim Sinomati; No Suspects Identified
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Football's Defensive Success in 2023: Mahesh Gawali's Impact
55 seconds
Indian Football's Defensive Success in 2023: Mahesh Gawali's Impact
Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Calls for Peace and Reaffirms Support for Two-State Solution
2 mins
Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Calls for Peace and Reaffirms Support for Two-State Solution
New Health Centres Inaugurated in Khammam District by Revenue Minister
2 mins
New Health Centres Inaugurated in Khammam District by Revenue Minister
Navigating the Impact of Medical Inflation on Health Insurance Coverage
4 mins
Navigating the Impact of Medical Inflation on Health Insurance Coverage
COVID-19's Renewed Threat in the UK: The JN.1 Subvariant
5 mins
COVID-19's Renewed Threat in the UK: The JN.1 Subvariant
Alcohol and Skin Health: The Hidden Impact
5 mins
Alcohol and Skin Health: The Hidden Impact
Lakers Fan Hits Half-Court Shot, Wins $100,000 in Unforgettable Game Highlight
6 mins
Lakers Fan Hits Half-Court Shot, Wins $100,000 in Unforgettable Game Highlight
Andrew Painter: An Undimmed Star in the Shadows
6 mins
Andrew Painter: An Undimmed Star in the Shadows
Transforming a Food Desert: New Development Brings Hope to Gila River Indian Community
6 mins
Transforming a Food Desert: New Development Brings Hope to Gila River Indian Community
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app