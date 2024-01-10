Albanian Prime Minister Switches to Domestic Financing for Porto Romano Port Construction

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has announced a significant shift in the financing plan for the construction of the new port in Porto Romano. Initially intended to be funded by foreign investments, the project will now be financed domestically in response to what Rama refers to as a ‘strategic emergency’. This decision has been influenced by the involvement of NATO in the process, aiming to avoid the delays typically associated with foreign financing.

NATO’s Involvement

The inclusion of NATO in the construction process for the military wing of the Porto Romano port aims to expedite the procedures for this strategic project. This marks a significant change in the construction plan, with a view to circumventing the delays and violations of deadlines that have characterized the project thus far.

Updates on Infrastructure Projects

During a press conference in Lezha, where the government had a two-day meeting, Rama also provided updates on other infrastructure projects. He reported that the Thumane-Kashar axis is 70% complete and is expected to open for traffic within the current year.

A New Route for Durrës-Prishtina Railway

In addition to the Porto Romano port update, Rama is considering a proposal to modify the route of the Durrës-Prishtina railway to pass through Shkodra, Gjakovë, and then to Pristina, a change that is also favored by Kosovo. This possible rerouting is another testament to Albania’s ongoing efforts to improve its infrastructure and connectivity.