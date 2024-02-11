Albanian PM Edi Rama Publicly Criticizes Tirana Mayor and Socialist MP

In an unexpected turn of events during the Socialist Party's National Assembly meeting, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama lashed out at Tirana's Mayor, Erion Veliaj, and socialist MP Etjen Xhafaj. The critique, which centered around the city of Kavaja's poor performance, came in light of a damning report by Socialist Minister Albana Kociu.

Edi Rama, who also helms the Socialist Party, questioned Veliaj's work in the cities of Rrogozhina and Kavaja. The Prime Minister demanded that Veliaj reveal the names of those responsible for the region's dismal results. This public dressing-down occurred against the backdrop of Veliaj being investigated by the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor (SPAK). The Tirana Mayor has been accused of having issues with the institution due to some of his directors being incarcerated or facing imminent arrest.

Rama further criticized the Organization for Justice and Freedom (OJF) in Kavaja and Rrogozhina, stating that it was "badly organized." During the Assembly, he called for the identification of members and leaders who had not performed their duties adequately. Health Minister Albana Koçiu echoed Rama's concerns, reporting on the organization's poor functioning in Kavaja and Rrogozhina. She identified Etjen Xhafaj, a deputy in the region and a staunch Veliaj supporter, as the first 'victim' of the issue.

Notably, the Socialist Party's Assembly was attended by a group of defendants under accusation by SPAK. Veliaj, who is expected to be charged as he remains a suspect in the ongoing investigation, was also present. This meeting of high-profile individuals under scrutiny has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions on the role of accountability in Albanian politics.