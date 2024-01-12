en English
Albania

Albanian Opposition Leader Urges Constitutional Defence Amid Electoral Reform Conflict

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:02 pm EST
Albanian Opposition Leader Urges Constitutional Defence Amid Electoral Reform Conflict

In a recent public address, Gazment Bardhi, the head of the Parliamentary group of the Democratic Party in Albania, has called upon President Bajram Begaj to rise as the defender of the nation’s constitution amid a simmering controversy over electoral reforms. Bardhi has leveled accusations against Prime Minister Edi Rama, alleging a plot to manipulate the process of electoral reform, a critical turning point in Albanian politics, to secure his own advantage.

The Game of Electoral Reforms

The Democratic Party leader’s criticism didn’t stop at the Prime Minister. His ire fell upon the majority party’s dismissive response to the opposition’s demand for parliamentary oversight. Bardhi painted a stark picture of a government treating electoral reform as a commodity, to be traded for political victory. He warned that the intent to block electoral reform was a clear strategy to gain control over election rules, an act he deemed as a disservice to the democratic principles of the nation.

Recalling Past Incidents

Bardhi’s accusations were not unfounded, as he reminded the public of past instances where MPs who were not representing legitimate candidate lists aligned with Rama’s interests. This, he stated, was an attempt to undermine coalition efforts and sway the balance of power.

The Demand for Fair Political Competition

Bardhi, in his address, emphasized the need for electoral reform to establish fair rules for political competition. He accused Prime Minister Rama of deceit regarding bipartisan reform efforts, suggesting that the Prime Minister was more interested in securing his position rather than considering the greater good of political balance. Bardhi’s call to the President was clear: to act as the defender of the constitution and ensure that the process of electoral reform remains unbiased and fair.

Albania Politics
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

