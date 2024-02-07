Alastair Campbell Expresses Doubts Over EU Amid Far-Right Rise in Europe

Alastair Campbell, a prominent figure in the anti-Brexit campaign and former aide to Tony Blair, has set tongues wagging with his recent comments during an Intelligence Squared debate. Engaging with Josh Glancy from The Sunday Times, Campbell mused on the political repercussions of Angela Merkel's decision to admit one million refugees into Germany, terming the effect as 'pretty profound.'

Contemplation on the State of the European Union

Campbell's reflections veered towards the current condition of the European Union (EU) and its prospective course, especially considering the emergence of far-right parties across Europe. He pointed out the Swedish Democrats' entry into the administration and the clout wielded by Giorgia Meloni, as well as the considerable polling of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. His expression of doubt over whether Britain would prefer to rejoin an EU evolving in such a manner is a significant moment of introspection for a formerly unflinching adversary of Brexit, eliciting both astonishment and derision from various factions.

The Rise of Far-Right Groups in Europe

Notably, the rise of far-right groups in Germany has been a cause of concern. The groups' agendas, influence, and recent protests triggered by a meeting involving high-ranking AfD members, neo-Nazis, and businesspeople sympathetic to mass deportation have been a point of discussion. The government's response to this surge has also been scrutinized.

Russian Interference and the Vulnerability of the EU

The vulnerability of the EU to Russian interference and disinformation campaigns has raised eyebrows. Alleged ties between Russian intelligence and a Latvian MEP, as well as funding for far-right parties in Europe, have been cited as examples. Concerns about connections between Russia and far-right parties like the National Front in France and the Austrian FPÖ, and the susceptibility of the EU parliament to Russian nationals and sympathizers, have been highlighted. The upcoming draft resolution vote addresses Kremlin funding for far-right parties and the potential risk of disinformation originating from Russia in the context of national and European elections. The rise of the far right in the EU Parliament after the upcoming elections is a matter of concern.