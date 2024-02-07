Alaska Governor Orders State to Sever Ties with BDS Supporters

In a significant move, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has issued an administrative order directing state agencies to halt business transactions with entities that endorse a boycott of Israel. The order propels Alaska into alignment with 37 other states that have enacted similar measures to counter the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, a global campaign exerting pressure on Israel in relation to its policies towards Palestinians.

Advertisment

A Reflection of Failed Legislation

The governor's order is a mirror image of House Bill 2, a legislative attempt that fell short in the Alaska legislature. The administrative action, in many ways, compensates for the bill's failure. The order, however, does not apply universally across the state. It exempts contracts valued under $100,000, companies with a workforce of fewer than ten employees, and certain state corporations and agencies. This includes the state's pension funds and the University of Alaska.

Divided Opinions

Advertisment

The executive action has elicited a spectrum of reactions. While some view this as a principled stand consistent with American values, others perceive it as mere political grandstanding with negligible financial implications. The order has also ignited debate on the governor's approach to policymaking, with legislators expressing apprehension over a potential bypass of the legislative process. The specifics of the order include clauses that could lead to the termination of state contracts with entities advocating an Israel boycott and disqualify such entities from competitive procurement.

Financial Impact and Future Prospects

The precise financial fallout of the order is currently under examination. Despite the governor's executive action, further legislative measures could still be on the table to forge a more enduring solution. This order represents a significant development in Alaska's stance towards the BDS movement and Israel, with the potential to shape future policy and procurement decisions.