Alabama's Early March 5 Primary Anticipates Biden-Trump Rematch, Plus Local Races

Alabama, the predominantly Republican state, is poised to hold its pivotal primary early in the upcoming presidential election on March 5. The electoral air is thick with anticipation as the presidential race is predicted to be a face-off between Democratic incumbent President Joe Biden and Republican former President Donald Trump. With both potential nominees carrying high negative polling numbers, voter turnout is expected to be low, reflecting a widespread dissatisfaction among the electorate.

The U.S. presidential election, operating under the Electoral College system, often sees the fate of the candidates swayed by a handful of swing states. In this election, Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, and Georgia emerge as significant influencers. The growing partisan polarization has led to a degree of predictability in many states, with Alabama being no exception.

Alabama's Supreme Court and Congressional Districts

Alongside the presidential election, Alabama is captivated by other notable races. The unopposed reelection of Republican Justices Will Sellers, Jay Mitchell, and Tommy Bryan to the State Supreme Court is on the horizon. Justice Sarah Stewart is making a bid for Chief Justice, entering a race with three candidates: Stewart herself, Bryan Taylor, and Jerry Michael Blevins. The Democratic candidate, Greg Griffin, is also in the race, though his chances of victory appear slim in this predominantly Republican terrain.

Another intriguing contest is between two Republican Assistant Attorney Generals, both eyeing a seat on the Court of Criminal Appeals. Additionally, the realignment of Congressional districts in Alabama is causing a ripple effect. Incumbents are feeling the pinch, and a noteworthy primary contest is brewing between two Republican Congressmen, Jerry Carl and Barry Moore, courtesy of redistricting.

The Open Second Congressional District

The race garnering significant attention is for the open second congressional district. The competition is fierce, and the outcome is eagerly awaited. This race, among others, will be the subject of a more detailed discussion in a forthcoming column.