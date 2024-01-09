en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Alabama Senate District 9 Special Election: A Three-Way Republican Race

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:35 pm EST
Alabama Senate District 9 Special Election: A Three-Way Republican Race

On the brink of a pivotal juncture in Alabama politics, voters from Marshall County, southern Madison County, and northern Blount County find themselves as the kingmakers in the forthcoming special election for Alabama Senate District 9. This election comes in the wake of the resignation of former senator Clay Scofield, who now assumes a significant role within the Business Council of Alabama. The stage is set for a keenly contested race between three Republican candidates, with no Democrats stepping into the fray.

Meet the Candidates

Three conservative contenders vie for the coveted seat. Brock Colvin, hailing from Albertville, Wes Kitchens from Arab, and Stacy George, a veteran in the political arena who has twice aspired for the gubernatorial seat, are the candidates fighting for the majority vote. To claim an outright victory, a candidate must secure at least 50 percent of the votes plus one. A failure to meet this threshold will result in a runoff election scheduled for February 9.

Active Campaigning and Expenditures

As the election date looms, the candidates have immersed themselves in rigorous campaigning. Kitchens leads the pack in campaign spending, with a reported expenditure of $212,758. Colvin trails behind with a campaign budget of $90,305, while George has maintained a conservative spending approach, with expenses totaling $19,743.

Final Appeals to the Voters

On the eve of the special election, the candidates engaged in a last-ditch effort to sway the voters. George focused his energy on enhancing voter awareness in the Huntsville area. Colvin accentuated his door-to-door campaigning strategy, a testament to his grassroots approach. Kitchens, on the other hand, mobilized a robust team of volunteers to make calls and galvanize voter turnout.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
6 mins ago
Arizona Senate Race Heats Up: Ruben Gallego Leads Fundraising, Potential Three-way Contest
Arizona Democrat Representative Ruben Gallego has made an impressive stride in the fundraising race for the state’s Senate seat. He gathered a striking $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, outdoing the $2.1 million raised by his Republican opponent, Kari Lake, in the same period. Gallego’s fundraising success since the launch of his campaign
Arizona Senate Race Heats Up: Ruben Gallego Leads Fundraising, Potential Three-way Contest
Trashiyangtse Witnesses Remarkable Postal Ballot Return Rate in Recent Elections
2 hours ago
Trashiyangtse Witnesses Remarkable Postal Ballot Return Rate in Recent Elections
Election Day in Tsirang: An Unprecedented Voter Turnout
2 hours ago
Election Day in Tsirang: An Unprecedented Voter Turnout
New Hampshire Defends its First-in-the-Nation Primary Amid DNC Clash
57 mins ago
New Hampshire Defends its First-in-the-Nation Primary Amid DNC Clash
Indian Opposition Bloc Faces Internal Challenges and Strategic Decisions Ahead of 2024 Elections
1 hour ago
Indian Opposition Bloc Faces Internal Challenges and Strategic Decisions Ahead of 2024 Elections
Trump Warns of World War III, Addresses Capitol Riot in Iowa Campaign
1 hour ago
Trump Warns of World War III, Addresses Capitol Riot in Iowa Campaign
Latest Headlines
World News
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
1 min
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Amazon Launches Health Condition Programs to Boost Utilization of Digital Health Benefits
1 min
Amazon Launches Health Condition Programs to Boost Utilization of Digital Health Benefits
Liverpool Eyes Lille's Leny Yoro in Bid to Outpace Real Madrid
1 min
Liverpool Eyes Lille's Leny Yoro in Bid to Outpace Real Madrid
Study Identifies SARS-CoV-2 Mutation Enhancing Virus's Fusion with Human Cells
1 min
Study Identifies SARS-CoV-2 Mutation Enhancing Virus's Fusion with Human Cells
Rainfall Plays Havoc with Sony Open Qualifier: Uncertainty Looms for Korn Ferry and Q-School Grads
2 mins
Rainfall Plays Havoc with Sony Open Qualifier: Uncertainty Looms for Korn Ferry and Q-School Grads
7-19 CAR T Cells: A New Frontier in Lymphoma Treatment
2 mins
7-19 CAR T Cells: A New Frontier in Lymphoma Treatment
Wilmington High School Bowling Team Triumphs in Nail-Biting Match
2 mins
Wilmington High School Bowling Team Triumphs in Nail-Biting Match
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi Defends Diplomatic Strategy in Policy Address
2 mins
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi Defends Diplomatic Strategy in Policy Address
Georgia Lawmakers Reconvene Amid Protests and Security Concerns; Set for Intense Legislative Session
3 mins
Georgia Lawmakers Reconvene Amid Protests and Security Concerns; Set for Intense Legislative Session
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
1 min
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app