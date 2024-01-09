Alabama Senate District 9 Special Election: A Three-Way Republican Race

On the brink of a pivotal juncture in Alabama politics, voters from Marshall County, southern Madison County, and northern Blount County find themselves as the kingmakers in the forthcoming special election for Alabama Senate District 9. This election comes in the wake of the resignation of former senator Clay Scofield, who now assumes a significant role within the Business Council of Alabama. The stage is set for a keenly contested race between three Republican candidates, with no Democrats stepping into the fray.

Meet the Candidates

Three conservative contenders vie for the coveted seat. Brock Colvin, hailing from Albertville, Wes Kitchens from Arab, and Stacy George, a veteran in the political arena who has twice aspired for the gubernatorial seat, are the candidates fighting for the majority vote. To claim an outright victory, a candidate must secure at least 50 percent of the votes plus one. A failure to meet this threshold will result in a runoff election scheduled for February 9.

Active Campaigning and Expenditures

As the election date looms, the candidates have immersed themselves in rigorous campaigning. Kitchens leads the pack in campaign spending, with a reported expenditure of $212,758. Colvin trails behind with a campaign budget of $90,305, while George has maintained a conservative spending approach, with expenses totaling $19,743.

Final Appeals to the Voters

On the eve of the special election, the candidates engaged in a last-ditch effort to sway the voters. George focused his energy on enhancing voter awareness in the Huntsville area. Colvin accentuated his door-to-door campaigning strategy, a testament to his grassroots approach. Kitchens, on the other hand, mobilized a robust team of volunteers to make calls and galvanize voter turnout.