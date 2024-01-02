Alabama Policy Institute President Foresees Focus on Gambling, School Choice by Legislature

In an era where the line between legal and illegal is increasingly blurred, Alabama is set to ponder over two major issues in 2024, according to Stephanie Smith, President of the Alabama Policy Institute. Smith’s recent appearance on Rightside Radio, hosted by Phil Williams, saw her predicting that gambling and school choice will be the most significant issues the Alabama Legislature will face this year.

The potential creation of a gambling commission has been compared to the present issues faced by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC). The AMCC, established following the legalization of medical cannabis in 2021, has encountered problems that Smith attributes to inherent flaws in creating new government bureaucracies. These issues are believed to be prone to corruption and mismanagement, something that Smith warns could be replicated in the gambling sector.

Despite the challenges, proponents of legal gambling are looking to pass a bill in the legislative session, beginning on February 6, 2024. Passage of the bill would require a constitutional amendment, and ultimately, approval from voters in a November referendum.

Illegal Gambling: A Statewide Concern

State leaders and law enforcement officials are pushing for robust enforcement mechanisms to end rampant illegal gaming in Alabama. An ad hoc committee of about nine House members has been assembled to study gambling practices and possibly introduce a bill in 2024 to present state-regulated gambling options.

On a national scale, several states, including Missouri, still have illegal sports betting due to political resistance and competing financial interests. However, the successful passage of sports betting legislation in Kentucky, Vermont, and North Carolina in 2023, has expanded the US sports betting map to include 38 states and Washington, DC. There is a growing possibility of more states legalizing sports betting in 2024.