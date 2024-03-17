Al-Sulaymaniya Departments Boycott Duties Over Unpaid Salaries Amid Financial Dispute

Employees from the traffic, notary, and electricity departments in al-Sulaymaniya have initiated a boycott of their official duties starting Sunday, citing delays in salary payments as the primary cause. This action has significantly disrupted daily operations, leaving many citizens unable to complete their essential transactions. The situation has escalated due to a financial standoff between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi central government, with broader implications for the region's governance and financial stability.

Roots of the Dispute

The crux of the issue lies in the delayed salary payments for the months of January and February 2024. Despite the Iraqi Ministry of Finance releasing 560 billion IQD intended for Kurdistan's salary recipients, the KRG has refrained from distributing these funds, pointing to a deficit of 374 billion IQD. The KRG's stance is that Baghdad must cover this deficit before it can proceed with salary distribution. This deadlock has not only affected government employees but has also stirred unrest among the general population, as seen in the gatherings in front of the al-Sulaymaniya Traffic Directorate.

Efforts Toward Localization of Salaries

In response to the ongoing financial crisis, the KRG has initiated the "My Account" project, aimed at localizing employee salaries through the supervision of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI). This move, however, is contingent upon the Federal Court's mandate that salaries for Kurdistan's government employees be localized in government banks starting February 2024. While this decision was intended to streamline salary disbursement and ensure transparency, it has been met with resistance from Kurdish politicians, who view it as an infringement on the region's autonomy and financial independence.

Implications and Responses

The Ministry of Finance's condition that no further funding will be provided for March 2024 unless the localization requirements are met underscores the urgency of resolving this dispute. The standoff has not only exposed the financial vulnerabilities of the Kurdistan Region but also highlighted the contentious political relationship between the KRG and the Iraqi central government. The Federal Court's involvement has added a legal dimension to the issue, with potential ramifications for the future governance and financial autonomy of the Kurdistan Region.

As the deadlock continues, the impact on the lives of government employees and the general populace of al-Sulaymaniya is profound. The ongoing boycott and the potential for further disruptions underscore the need for a swift resolution to the financial dispute. This situation presents an opportunity for both the KRG and the Iraqi central government to address longstanding issues of financial governance and regional autonomy, with the hope of forging a path toward stability and prosperity for all involved.