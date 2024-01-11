en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Al-Shabab Militants Seize UN-contracted Helicopter, Taking Hostages in Somalia

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:39 pm EST
Al-Shabab Militants Seize UN-contracted Helicopter, Taking Hostages in Somalia

In a chilling development, a UN-contracted helicopter carrying nine passengers was abruptly captured by Al-Shabab militants in central Somalia following an emergency landing. The aircraft was reportedly encumbered with weapons and was on an air medical evacuation mission at the time of the incident. Reports indicate that while two passengers managed to escape, at least six others are being held hostage, and one was tragically killed. The United Nations has since suspended flights in the area.

Hostages in Al-Shabab Territory

The helicopter, which took off from Beledweyne, was forced to touch down in the Galgaduud region due to a technical glitch. The Somali government, alongside military officers, is striving to rescue the passengers; however, gaining access to the area is proving to be a formidable challenge. The UN and the World Food Program (WFP) have confirmed that the helicopter does not belong to them, and all WFP flights in the area have been temporarily suspended.

Al-Shabab’s Reign of Terror

Al-Shabab, an affiliate of al-Qaeda, has been trying to overthrow the Somali government since 2006. The group controls significant portions of territory in southern and central Somalia, generating an estimated $100m monthly through taxing civilians in its areas of control. The current hostage situation underscores the group’s ability to conduct attacks and hold foreign hostages, despite international efforts to quell their influence.

The Struggle for Rescue

Efforts to free the kidnapped workers are ongoing. Still, the area’s inaccessibility and Al-Shabab’s control and local support make a rescue mission seemingly unfeasible. The nationalities of those captured remain unknown. This incident serves as a haunting reminder of the persistent instability and danger in the region, as Al-Shabab continues waging its insurrection against the Somali government in its bid to establish an Islamic state based on Shariah law.

0
Africa Human Rights Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
25 mins ago
Tragic Accidents Rock Ghana: Vice President's Wife's Convoy Involved
The tranquility of Ghana’s roads was shattered by a series of fatal accidents, the most prominent involving the convoy of Samira Bawumia, wife of the Vice President, claiming the life of a hawker. The incident occurred while she was en route to the Ashanti Region, with a sprinter bus colliding into her convoy. Several shoppers
Tragic Accidents Rock Ghana: Vice President's Wife's Convoy Involved
Puntland's Political Landscape: A New Vice President Takes Office
56 mins ago
Puntland's Political Landscape: A New Vice President Takes Office
Modupetemi Saliu: Pioneering Inclusion and Diversity in the African Workplace
1 hour ago
Modupetemi Saliu: Pioneering Inclusion and Diversity in the African Workplace
AFCON 2023: A Grand Stage for African Football
39 mins ago
AFCON 2023: A Grand Stage for African Football
Ivory Coast Kicks Off Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
40 mins ago
Ivory Coast Kicks Off Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
Ivory Coast Seizes Victory in AFCON 2023 Opener Against Guinea-Bissau
45 mins ago
Ivory Coast Seizes Victory in AFCON 2023 Opener Against Guinea-Bissau
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Discord within INDIA: A Tale of Disagreement and Leadership Tussles
3 mins
Political Discord within INDIA: A Tale of Disagreement and Leadership Tussles
Russian Broadcaster RT Expands Propaganda Efforts Amid Ukraine Conflict
3 mins
Russian Broadcaster RT Expands Propaganda Efforts Amid Ukraine Conflict
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
11 mins
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
12 mins
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
13 mins
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
14 mins
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle
15 mins
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
15 mins
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app