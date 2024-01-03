en English
Bangladesh

Al Jazeera Under Fire: Accusations of Propaganda and Influence Ahead of Bangladesh Elections

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:36 pm EST
Al Jazeera Under Fire: Accusations of Propaganda and Influence Ahead of Bangladesh Elections

Al Jazeera English is embroiled in controversy after accusations of disseminating propaganda against Bangladesh, its Prime Minister, and other prominent figures. The channel has permitted two of its reporters, Jonah Hull and Maurya Gautam, to cover the impending 2024 general elections in Bangladesh, despite allegations of an agenda to delegitimize the elections and the governing Awami League party.

Alleged Influences and Agendas

David Bergman, a British journalist with purported ties to Hull, is suspected of swaying Al Jazeera’s coverage in favor of opposition parties such as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI). Al Jazeera is also preparing to broadcast content featuring Tarique Rahman, a BNP leader, and shed light on other contentious figures like Khaleda Zia and Muhammad Yunus. Bergman, associated with anti-Awami League sentiments and a history of alleged affiliations with the Pakistani ISI, is believed to be masterminding negative propaganda against the secularist forces in Bangladesh.

The Pakistani ISI Involvement

Adding to the intrigue, the Pakistani ISI is reportedly trying to dispatch journalists from affiliated media outlets to cover the elections in Bangladesh. This development is viewed against the backdrop of the 2004 arms smuggling incident in Chattogram, which implicated the BNP and its allies in supporting militant groups like ULFA in India. This event is regarded as one of the largest arms smuggling cases in Bangladesh’s history, with suspected involvement of high-ranking officials and intelligence officers during the BNP-led government.

Al Jazeera’s Controversial Reporting

Al Jazeera has previously been accused of propaganda in Bangladesh for reporting on human rights violations in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region of Western China. Despite diverse opinions on the veracity of these reports, the UN Human Rights Council has found that Chinese restrictions in Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity. Al Jazeera has also come under fire for its reporting in Israel, with the Israeli communications minister proposing to shut down Al Jazeera’s local bureau on the grounds of pro-Hamas incitement.

Legal Proceedings and Propaganda

Nobel Laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus and three others were recently sentenced for violating labor laws in Bangladesh, a development that sparked a wave of propaganda. Allegations have surfaced that Al Jazeera contributor David Bergman collaborated with opposition parties to defame the government and spread disinformation. Despite these controversies, Al Jazeera English is set to cover the upcoming general elections in Bangladesh, raising questions about the potential influence and biases in its reporting.

Bangladesh Politics
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

