Al Jama-ah Pledges Judiciary Overhaul and Economic Revival in 2024 Election Manifesto

At the heart of Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, Al Jama-ah party leader Ganief Hendricks unveiled the party's ambitious 2024 Election Manifesto at the Harmony Primary School. With a vow to transform the judiciary and revitalize the South African economy, Hendricks outlined a plan aimed at propelling the party from its single parliamentary seat to a broader national presence. Despite its roots in the Muslim community, Al Jama-ah casts its net wider, targeting all South Africans with promises of job creation and economic integrity.

Hendricks criticized the African National Congress (ANC) for its failure to achieve meaningful transformation over the past three decades of governance. With a firm commitment to reshaping the judiciary, Al Jama-ah positions itself as a catalyst for change, promising to address the systemic challenges facing South Africa's legal system. Moreover, Hendricks highlighted the party's commitment to tackling the prevalent issue of illicit financial flows, a critical factor he believes is undermining the country's economic stability.

Employment and Fiscal Policies

Central to the party's manifesto is the creation of decent jobs, a direct jab at the ANC's focus on the quantity rather than the quality of employment opportunities. Hendricks introduced a visionary fiscal policy designed to achieve full employment by 2030, a bold move that sets Al Jama-ah apart from its competitors. This policy, according to Hendricks, is the "Silver Bullet" that will distinguish Al Jama-ah in the political arena and address the country's persistent unemployment woes.

Despite its foundational ties to the Muslim community, Al Jama-ah strives to be a political force for all South Africans. Hendricks emphasized the party's openness to collaboration with other political entities, albeit with certain reservations. By focusing on universal issues such as judicial reform, economic revitalization, and employment, Al Jama-ah aims to resonate with a broad spectrum of the South African populace, transcending racial and religious boundaries.