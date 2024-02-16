In a recent declaration that punctuates the air with both resolve and defiance, Abu Ubaydah, the spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, elucidated the transformative impact of the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood on the region's historical and geopolitical landscape. With a voice that carried the weight of his words beyond the immediate conflict, Ubaydah portrayed the confrontation as not just a skirmish but as a pivotal moment in the long-standing struggle against what he termed "the oldest modern occupation."

Reshaping the Battlefield: A New Dawn

According to Ubaydah, the mujahideen under the banner of the Al-Qassam Brigades have not only stood their ground but have also managed to inflict heavy losses upon their adversaries. The spokesperson detailed how through a combination of "diverse tactics and appropriate weapons," their fighters have executed deadly operations against the enemy, a term repeatedly used to describe the Israeli forces. Ubaydah emphasized the strategic significance of these actions, insisting that they have decisively altered the course of the conflict and, by extension, the history of their nation.

The narrative provided by the Al-Qassam Brigades' spokesperson painted a picture of a resistance movement in full throttle, leveraging every available resource to counteract Zionist aggression. Ubaydah's account went beyond mere military engagements, shedding light on the moral dimensions of the battle. He asserted a steadfast commitment to protecting and caring for Israeli captives, despite the adverse conditions and the alleged deliberate actions by the enemy to harm their own.

The Voice Against Propaganda

In his address, Ubaydah took a firm stance against what he described as the false propaganda disseminated by Israeli government officials. He accused the occupation forces of fabricating achievements to serve what he views as their "cheap political goals," pursued through a pattern of massacres, crimes, and lies. This denunciation of the Israeli narrative seeks to challenge the international community's perception of the conflict, urging a reevaluation of the so-called achievements claimed by Israeli forces.

Ubaydah's message was clear: the ongoing conflict and the resultant suffering of both Palestinians and Israelis are directly attributable to the decisions and actions of the occupation leadership. He lamented the losses among occupation captives, emphasizing that the responsibility for their plight rests squarely on the shoulders of those in power on the opposing side.

A Promise of Endurance and Hope

The spokesperson's address concluded with a vow of continued resistance "until the last Zionist soldier leaves Gaza." This declaration underscores the Al-Qassam Brigades' resolve to keep fighting, regardless of the odds or the cost. Ubaydah's words are intended to rally support and inspire those within and sympathetic to the Palestinian cause, portraying the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood as the dawn of a new era in their struggle for freedom and dignity.

In reflecting on the current state of affairs and the role of the Al-Qassam Brigades in the ongoing conflict, it becomes evident that the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood is viewed by its participants not merely as a military engagement, but as a significant chapter in a larger narrative of resistance and liberation. Ubaydah's address serves not only as a record of the brigades' achievements but also as a beacon of hope for those who yearn for an end to the occupation and the realization of their aspirations for sovereignty and peace.