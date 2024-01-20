Akwa Ibom Launches Support Programme for Mothers of Multiple Births

In a novel initiative aimed at easing the financial burdens of families with multiple births, the First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Mrs Patience Umo Eno, has launched the Empowerment Programme for Mothers of Multiple Births. Mothers who give birth to twins will receive a cash benefit of N50,000, while those with triplets will stand to gain N100,000. The initiative was unveiled in the Ikot Ekpene senatorial district and aims to support the social investment efforts of the state.

The Empowerment Programme for Mothers of Multiple Births is a testament to the state's commitment to its families. Mrs Eno, during the event, emphasized her affection for twins and triplets, encouraging mothers to love and appreciate their children. She insisted that the children would not only bring joy to their homes but also blessings and respect to their families.

Aligning with ARISE Agenda

John Etim, caretaker Chairman of Ikot Ekpene Local Government, applauded the move by the First Lady. He praised Mrs Eno for her consistent social investment initiatives, which he said align with Governor Eno's ARISE Agenda. These actions, according to Etim, contribute to an administration that is perceived as impactful and people-centric.

The event also witnessed the distribution of baby packs and cash to the beneficiaries. The recipients of these benefits expressed their gratitude for the relief provided by the programme, underscoring the tangible impact of the initiative in their lives. The initiative is set to bring a significant change in the lives of mothers of multiple births, providing them with much-needed financial support.