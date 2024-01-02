en English
Nigeria

Akwa Ibom Governor Optimistic, Pledges Infrastructure Focus in New Year

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Akwa Ibom Governor Optimistic, Pledges Infrastructure Focus in New Year

In a New Year’s state-wide broadcast, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State delivered a message of optimism and resilience, despite national challenges. Throughout his first seven months in office, the governor’s administration has made significant strides, which include the release of over N10 billion for the completion of ongoing projects initiated by the previous administration, and the payment of N12 billion in gratuities to state and local government retirees.

Eno expressed confidence in the state’s economic prospects, highlighting the strength of the state’s development fundamentals. The governor’s speech emphasized his commitment to boosting the state’s economy by reviving the entrepreneurial spirit of the people. Initiatives such as the Made in Akwa Ibom Trade Fair and the Ibom LED Tailoring and Shoe making Hub were highlighted as key strategies to support indigenous entrepreneurs and bring wealth and development to the people.

Commitment to Infrastructure and Quality of Life

Eno assured residents of his administration’s unwavering commitment to work tirelessly to improve the quality of life for citizens in both urban and rural areas. This commitment extends to the maintenance and expansion of infrastructure throughout the state. The governor’s outlook for the coming year was one of restoration, increase, and expansion across Akwa Ibom.

Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

