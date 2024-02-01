Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno Declares War on Criminals and their Aiders

As security challenges continue to plague Nigeria, the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has promised to address the pressing security crisis within his jurisdiction. The governor's commitment comes amidst rising incidences of crime, including kidnapping and the recent gruesome discovery of dismembered human remains in Uyo, the state capital.

In a bold move, Governor Eno announced an impending overhaul of the state's security architecture. This announcement, made during an event honoring service commanders and local members of the Nigerian Armed Forces promoted to higher ranks, signals a new direction in the state's fight against criminal activities.

Aiding and Abetting Criminals

The governor, in his remarks, pointed out that some residents were aiding and abetting criminals in the state, a situation he finds unacceptable. His administration will not spare any individual, irrespective of their social status, who supports criminal activities. The governor assured that his government will use all available intelligence to pursue and bring these individuals to justice.

While expressing gratitude to outgoing service commanders for their contributions to the state's security, the governor issued a stern warning to criminals. He made it clear that Akwa Ibom State would be made inhospitable to their nefarious activities. His message resonated with the recent actions of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, which arrested 10 suspected kidnappers planning to abduct an expatriate.

Other Security Measures

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Akwa Ibom State has also been proactive in combating crime. Six people were recently arrested in connection with the alleged illegal dealing in petroleum products and impersonation. These suspects, arrested along the Calabar-Itu Highway, were found with a truck conveying about 45,000 litres of diesel without the necessary documents.