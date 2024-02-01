Akwa Ibom Governor Celebrates the 'Director General of Government Business' on His Birthday

In the political arena of Akwa Ibom State, a significant event unfolded as the state's Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, marked the birthday of his administration's cornerstone, Chief Assam Assam, SAN, with heartfelt felicitations. The Director-General of his Campaign Organization, Chief Assam, was lauded by Governor Eno for his crucial role and unwavering dedication to the establishment of his administration.

Pastor Eno's appreciation for Chief Assam was conveyed through a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh. The Governor depicted Chief Assam as an indispensable ally in his journey, crediting him for his diligent work in ensuring the successful birth of his administration. Governor Eno emphasized Chief Assam's commitment to promoting harmony and the progression of governance throughout the state.

'Director General of Government Business'

As a testament to his unwavering commitment, Chief Assam was bestowed with the title 'Director General of Government Business' by Governor Eno. This title not only reflects Chief Assam's significant role but also underlines the respect and admiration Governor Eno holds for him. It is a tribute to Chief Assam's tireless efforts and his contribution to the smooth functioning of the government.

Marking the eight-month journey since the inception of his government, Governor Eno took a moment to celebrate the strides made under his administration. He expressed his gratitude and admiration for Chief Assam's relentless service to Akwa Ibom State. In his birthday wishes, Governor Eno prayed for Chief Assam's continued good health, a sound mind, and many more years of dedicated service to the state.