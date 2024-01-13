en English
Ghana

Akufo-Addo Backs Release of Late President Mills’ Autopsy Report

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:33 am EST
Akufo-Addo Backs Release of Late President Mills' Autopsy Report

In an event marked by solemn respect and a shared pursuit of closure, President Akufo-Addo received the Odomaa Clan of Ekumfi and Koku Anyidoho at the Jubilee House. The visit, far from a mere courtesy, bore the weight of a decade-long quest for truth and transparency surrounding the death of former President John Atta Mills. The group had come to express their gratitude for the government’s recent renovation of Asomdwoe Park, the final resting place of the late President.

Call for Transparency

The Kyedomhene of Ekumfi Asaman, Nana Enyimfua III, made a significant request during the visit. He urged the presidency to make the autopsy report of the late John Atta Mills available to the Mills family. The request, fueled by the family’s need for closure, was both simple and poignant: it has been nearly a decade since the former President’s untimely departure, yet the cause of his death remains shrouded in uncertainty.

Acknowledging the Legitimacy of the Request

President Akufo-Addo, in response, acknowledged the legitimacy of the family’s demand. He expressed assurance to the family, indicating his support for the release of the late President Mills’ autopsy report. This commitment by the President reflects an understanding of the family’s anguish and a willingness to aid in their pursuit of closure.

Unanswered Questions

Despite the President’s promise, several questions linger. It is unclear whether the presidency is privy to the contents of the autopsy report or if it is in a form that can be shared with the Mills family. The resolution of these questions and the subsequent release of the autopsy report will be a significant step towards transparency and closure for the family of the late President Mills.

Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

