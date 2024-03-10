Akpabio Clashes with Fubara Over Political Struggles at Herbert Wigwe's Funeral

During the solemn occasion of Herbert Wigwe's family funeral, a notable exchange between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara captured the attention of many. The event, meant to honor the memory of the late CEO of Access Bank and his family, turned into a platform for a heated discussion on the nature of political struggle. Fubara's questioning of political motives led to Akpabio's pointed advice: if politics holds no value, stepping away is the best course.

At the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, what was expected to be a moment of mourning and reflection took a turn. Governor Fubara, in his remarks, pondered the essence of the persistent struggle within the political class, expressing frustration over the associated violence and power conflicts. His comments seemed to challenge the very foundation of political ambition, sparking a response from Senate President Akpabio.

Akpabio's Retort: A Lesson from the Past

In response, Akpabio recounted a personal anecdote from 2006, highlighting the paradoxical nature of political desire — the pursuit of positions perceived as lacking substantive reward. He narrated an encounter with a deputy governor who, despite claiming the office held no value, resisted leaving it.

This story served to underscore Akpabio's message to Fubara and the broader political community: the office's perceived lack of material benefit should not detract from its significance, suggesting that those who find no value in their political roles should reconsider their participation.

The Implications of the Exchange

The exchange between Akpabio and Fubara at the funeral serves as a microcosm of larger discussions within Nigerian politics about ambition, service, and the true motivations behind political struggle.

It raises questions about what politicians seek to achieve and the means by which they pursue their goals. This incident, set against the backdrop of mourning, brings to light the complexities and often personal nature of political engagement in Nigeria.