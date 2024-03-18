Akpabio Affirms 10th National Assembly's Agenda to Elevate Nigerians' Living Standards

Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has confidently stated that the legislative agenda set by the 10th National Assembly is poised to significantly uplift the living standards of Nigerians. This declaration was made amidst discussions on improving higher education financing and the introduction of a student loan scheme.

Advertisment

Strategic Legislative Moves

During a Public Hearing in Abuja, Akpabio, represented by Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, highlighted the alignment of the National Assembly's agenda with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda. The focus is on legislative measures that tackle the challenges facing Nigerian students, particularly financial hurdles that impede their access to higher education. The student loan bill, currently under consideration, is seen as a critical step towards removing these barriers.

Engaging Stakeholders for Informed Legislation

Advertisment

Akpabio stressed the importance of stakeholder involvement in the legislative process, urging participants at the Joint Public Hearing to provide candid feedback on the proposed student loan bill. This inclusive approach is aimed at ensuring that the final legislation effectively addresses the needs and aspirations of the Nigerian population, promoting a more equitable access to education.

Anticipated Impact on National Well-being

The legislative agenda of the 10th National Assembly, according to Akpabio, is designed to tackle not just educational challenges but also broader issues affecting the standard of living of Nigerians. By focusing on laws that support economic and social development, the National Assembly is working towards creating a more prosperous and inclusive society.

This legislative direction, underscored by a commitment to public engagement and stakeholder feedback, signals a hopeful future for Nigerian citizens. As these legislative efforts progress, the potential for a transformative impact on the nation's standard of living and educational access remains a compelling prospect.