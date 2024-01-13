en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Akhilesh Yadav Rejects Ram Temple Inauguration Invite, Stirring Political Controversy

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:04 pm EST
Akhilesh Yadav Rejects Ram Temple Inauguration Invite, Stirring Political Controversy

In a significant political development, Akhilesh Yadav, leader of India’s Samajwadi Party, has rejected an invitation to the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This development is all the more notable as it follows a similar decision by the Indian National Congress, adding fuel to the ongoing controversies surrounding the temple’s construction.

Rejection Amidst Rising Controversies

Yadav, initially expressing interest in attending the event, declined the invite upon its receipt, casting doubts on the sender’s identity. His decision trails the refusal of the three top leaders from the Indian National Congress to be part of the event, further escalating the controversy over the Ram Temple invitations.

The Ram Temple: A Flashpoint in Indian Politics

The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been a point of contention in Indian politics due to its historical and religious implications. The temple is being erected on a site revered by Hindus as the birthplace of Lord Ram, a principal deity in Hinduism. However, Muslims lay claim to it as the location of the historic Babri Mosque, which stood there until its demolition in 1992.

Political Motives and the Road to 2024

The decision by Yadav and the Congress party to abstain from the inauguration could be perceived as a strategic political move. With the 2024 general elections looming, parties are aligning and re-aligning, and their stances on issues like the Ram Temple could significantly influence their electoral fortunes. The temple’s inauguration will likely have substantial political and social consequences, underlining the complexities of the matter.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Meghalaya Student Rally Cancelled Following Release of Scholarship Funds
The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) and the North Eastern Hill University Students Union (NEHUSU) have called off a public rally that was slated for January 15. This rally was initially planned to protest the delay in post-matric scholarship funds disbursement for students. However, the decision to cancel this rally came as a reaction to the
Meghalaya Student Rally Cancelled Following Release of Scholarship Funds
Odisha's Chief Minister Inaugurates 327 Transformed Schools under 5T Initiative
5 mins ago
Odisha's Chief Minister Inaugurates 327 Transformed Schools under 5T Initiative
Ex-Karnataka CM Demands SIT Probe into State's Rising Gang Rape Incidents
6 mins ago
Ex-Karnataka CM Demands SIT Probe into State's Rising Gang Rape Incidents
Egmore’s Post-Event Neglect: A Missed Opportunity for Sustained Beautification
2 mins ago
Egmore’s Post-Event Neglect: A Missed Opportunity for Sustained Beautification
BJP President Criticizes Opposition's INDIA Alliance, Highlights PM Modi's Development Agenda
2 mins ago
BJP President Criticizes Opposition's INDIA Alliance, Highlights PM Modi's Development Agenda
Law Enforcement and Public Sentiment: Catalysts for Decreased Violence in Jammu and Kashmir
4 mins ago
Law Enforcement and Public Sentiment: Catalysts for Decreased Violence in Jammu and Kashmir
Latest Headlines
World News
Kampala's Transformation: KCCA's Sweeping Development Initiatives
21 seconds
Kampala's Transformation: KCCA's Sweeping Development Initiatives
Revitalization of 'Cecilia Pimentel' Court: A Triumph for Community Sports
27 seconds
Revitalization of 'Cecilia Pimentel' Court: A Triumph for Community Sports
Judge Denies Trump's Request for Trial Delay amid Melania's Mother's Demise
46 seconds
Judge Denies Trump's Request for Trial Delay amid Melania's Mother's Demise
Effective Temperature Regulation: Key to Preventing Mould Growth
59 seconds
Effective Temperature Regulation: Key to Preventing Mould Growth
World Number One Axelsen Upset by China's Shi Yuqi in Malaysia Open Semi-finals
2 mins
World Number One Axelsen Upset by China's Shi Yuqi in Malaysia Open Semi-finals
Study Explores Impact of Health Involvement on Patient Preferences on Online Health Platforms
2 mins
Study Explores Impact of Health Involvement on Patient Preferences on Online Health Platforms
Southern Miss Basketball: Injuries and Implications
2 mins
Southern Miss Basketball: Injuries and Implications
Catholic Organizations Championing Spiritual Healing and Holistic Wellness
2 mins
Catholic Organizations Championing Spiritual Healing and Holistic Wellness
Massive Turnout at Protest Against AfD's New Year Reception in Duisburg
2 mins
Massive Turnout at Protest Against AfD's New Year Reception in Duisburg
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app