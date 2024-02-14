Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP for Deceiving Farmers and Adopting Dictatorial Approach

Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party, launched a scathing attack on the BJP during his visit to Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a large gathering, Yadav accused the government of deceiving farmers and adopting a dictatorial approach towards them.

Akhilesh Yadav's Fiery Criticism of BJP

Yadav's criticism came after a video of the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, asking the U.P. BJP president, Bhupendra Chaudhary, for advice on addressing the people went viral. Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the M.P. CM, calling him a 'puppet' and accusing him of being controlled by the BJP-led Central government.

Demand for Minimum Support Prices Law

Akhilesh Yadav also attacked the BJP-led Central government over the ongoing farmers' protest, demanding a Minimum Support Prices (MSP) law for farmers. He criticized the government for not enacting laws on MSP and failing to double farmers' income, as promised.

Samajwadi Party's Election Strategy

Yadav claimed that the Samajwadi Party will secure more than 50 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The M.P. CM visited Azamgarh as part of the BJP's Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana, aiming to win over the Yadav community, which has dominated the constituency for decades. The BJP lost four seats in the region during the 2019 general elections and all 10 seats in Azamgarh district during the 2022 Assembly election.

Akhilesh Yadav's fiery speech and strong stance on the farmers' issue have set the tone for the upcoming elections. The Samajwadi Party's focus on the rural population and its promise to protect their interests have struck a chord with the people of Uttar Pradesh. As the elections approach, the battle between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party is set to intensify.

In summary, Akhilesh Yadav's visit to Azamgarh has sparked a political firestorm. His criticism of the BJP and demand for a Minimum Support Prices law for farmers have resonated with the people of Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party's focus on the rural population and its promise to protect their interests have set the stage for a closely contested election. The people of Uttar Pradesh will be watching closely as the political landscape continues to evolve.