India

Akhilesh Yadav Claims No Invite to Ram Temple Event, Sparks Controversy

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:04 am EST
Akhilesh Yadav Claims No Invite to Ram Temple Event, Sparks Controversy

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of India’s Samajwadi Party, has stirred controversy by alleging that he was not invited to the foundation stone ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This event marks a significant milestone in the temple’s construction—a focal point of Hindu nationalism and a longstanding political and religious issue in India.

A Controversial Claim

Yadav claims that he has not received an invitation to the pran pratishtha ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Temple scheduled for 22nd January and demands proof of it being sent to him. He accuses the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) of humiliating him and questions the authenticity of the invitation.

Denial from the Hindu Group

In response, VHP spokesperson, Vinod Bansal, asserts that Yadav’s name is indeed on the list of invitees, although he cannot confirm if the invitation has been delivered. He refutes Yadav’s claim, adding to the political tension surrounding the temple’s construction.

A Source of Political Tension

The disagreement underscores the ongoing political discord surrounding the Ram Temple’s construction. The temple’s construction follows a landmark Supreme Court ruling in November 2019 that allowed the building of a Hindu temple on a site that has been historically disputed between Hindus and Muslims, with both communities claiming it as a sacred place. Yadav’s claim and the subsequent denial from the VHP is a testament to the underlying political tension that continues to surround the temple’s construction.

India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

