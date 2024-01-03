en English
Health

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates for Blood Donation at KGMU Camp

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:46 pm EST
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates for Blood Donation at KGMU Camp

In an act of solidarity and community service, Samajwadi Party’s national president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav, recently participated in a blood donation camp at King George’s Medical University’s (KGMU) department of transfusion medicine in Lucknow. The camp was organized by the All India Kushwaha Mahasabha, marking the birthday of the party’s national general secretary and ex-Cabinet minister, Swami Prasad Maurya.

A Commemorative Event for a Cause

The event, held in the Blood Bank located within Shatabdi Building Phase-II, was not just a celebration, but an opportunity to make a significant contribution to society. Alongside Yadav, Maurya was also present, attending the event with his son Utkrisht Maurya and daughter-in-law Savita.

Extolling the Virtue of Blood Donation

Yadav used the platform to express his admiration for the act of blood donation, describing it as a significant sacrifice. He voiced hope that this initiative would immensely benefit the underprivileged by saving lives. In addition, he commended Swami Prasad Maurya for his good health at his age.

Revisiting the Legacy of the Samajwadi Party

Yadav also took the opportunity to recount the contributions of his party and his family to the KGMU. He pointed out that the construction of the KGMU building was initiated by his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav. He further emphasized that the Samajwadi Party government saw the project to completion. Yadav also highlighted his personal contribution during his tenure as Chief Minister, providing a blood donation mobile van, which continues to serve the community by facilitating blood collection.

Health India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

