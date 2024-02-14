Akbaruddin Owaisi Critiques RSS and Calls for Unity Among Muslims

Senior MIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, during a recent address, took aim at the RSS, dubbing it a "club of bachelors" and questioning its advocacy for increased childbirth without providing education and job resources. The event, which took place on February 14, 2024, highlighted Owaisi's call for unity among Muslims to protect their rights and his warning of the potential threat to their identity.

A Critique of the RSS and Call for Unity

In a scathing critique of the RSS, Owaisi accused the organization of advocating for more children without providing the necessary resources for education and employment. He questioned the logic of such a stance and urged the RSS to reconsider its approach. Owaisi's comments came during the vote-on-account Budget discussion in the Assembly, where he also emphasized the need for unity among Muslims to protect their rights.

Owaisi's call for unity is not without reason. With the potential threat to Muslim identity looming large, he warned that it was imperative for the community to stand together and fight for their rights. Owaisi's speech resonated with many in the Muslim community, who have long been concerned about the erosion of their rights and identity.

Expansion of MIM and Commitment to Dalits

During his address, Owaisi also expressed his readiness to expand the MIM's presence to other states. The party, which currently holds significant influence in Telangana, has been eyeing expansion for some time now. Owaisi's comments indicate that the party is serious about its plans and is ready to take the next step.

In addition to its expansion plans, the MIM has also highlighted its commitment to uplifting dalits and fighting for their rights. Owaisi reiterated this commitment during his address, stating that the party would leave no stone unturned in its efforts to ensure that dalits receive the rights and opportunities they deserve.

The party's commitment to dalits is not new. In fact, the MIM has a long history of working for the upliftment of the community. The party's efforts have resulted in significant improvements in the lives of dalits in Telangana, and Owaisi's comments indicate that the party plans to replicate this success in other states as well.

Accusations Against the BRS Government

During his address, Owaisi also leveled serious accusations against the BRS government. He alleged that the government had claimed to retain 1,654 acres of land in Manikonda Jagir with the Wakf Board before 2014, but later claimed it as government land in the Supreme Court in 2022. Owaisi accused the government of permitting collectors to divert funds meant for Wakf institutions to other purposes.

Despite releasing Rs 105 crore in 2023 for the renovation of Wakf institutions, Owaisi claimed that the BRS government had not taken any steps to open a registration office in Bandlaguda as promised by Rao. These allegations have raised serious questions about the BRS government's commitment to Wakf institutions and its handling of funds meant for the community.

In conclusion, Owaisi's address touched on a range of issues, from the need for unity among Muslims to the expansion plans of the MIM and the party's commitment to dalits. Owaisi's critique of the RSS and accusations against the BRS government have also generated significant discussion and debate. As the senior MIM leader, Owaisi's words carry weight, and his address is likely to have far-reaching implications for the Muslim community and the political landscape of the region.

