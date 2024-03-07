AJSU Alleges Rigging in Ranchi University Guest Teacher Appointments, Seeks Governor's Intervention

The All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) has brought to light allegations of large-scale manipulation in the appointment process for guest teachers at Ranchi University in 2022. A letter outlining these concerns was delivered to Raj Bhawan, emphasizing the need for a thorough examination and rectification of the process.

Allegations of Favoritism and Irregularities

Ranchi University's guest teacher appointment process in 2022 has been marred by accusations of favoritism and disregard for established rules and regulations. Abhishek Shukla, the university cell president, highlighted multiple instances where candidates lower in the merit list were selected over those with higher rankings across various subjects including History, Political Science, Chemistry, and Commerce. This deviation from merit-based selection has raised serious questions about the integrity of the university's administration and its commitment to fair practices.

Specific Cases of Discrepancy

Shukla detailed specific cases where the selection process seemed blatantly flawed. In the History department, a candidate ranked 29th on the merit list was appointed over higher-ranked candidates. Similar irregularities were noted in the Political Science, Chemistry, and Commerce departments, where individuals significantly lower on the merit list were chosen over top-ranked candidates. These actions not only undermine academic standards but also demoralize deserving candidates who have been sidelined.

Call for Action

In light of these allegations, AJSU has appealed to the Governor, who also serves as the Chancellor, to annul the 2022 guest teacher appointment process and initiate a comprehensive investigation into the matter. The union demands accountability from Ranchi University's administration and the Vice-Chancellor, urging swift action against those found guilty of misconduct. The involvement of AJSU members, including Bipin Yadav, Rahul Kumar, and others, underscores the collective concern of the academic community and the urgency for corrective measures.

The call for transparency and adherence to meritocratic principles in academic appointments is a crucial step towards ensuring educational equity and integrity. The outcome of this appeal to the Governor could set a precedent for how academic irregularities are addressed in institutions across the region, reinforcing the importance of fairness and ethical governance in the educational sector.