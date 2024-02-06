Ajit Pawar's Faction Recognised as Official NCP by Election Commission

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared Ajit Pawar's faction as the official Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), thereby granting their right to use the party's 'Wall Clock' symbol. This resolution marks the end of an extended period of turmoil within the party, which had been divided into two warring factions.

A Decision Influenced by Majority

The verdict was majorly influenced by the superior support Ajit Pawar's faction had within the legislative wing. The Commission determined his faction enjoyed a majority backing, with 57 affidavits in their favour as compared to Sharad Pawar's faction, which had only 28. Consequently, the ECI assigned the party's name and symbol, 'clock', to Ajit Pawar's group for the Election Symbols Reservation and Allotment Order 1968.

Violation of Party Constitution

Interestingly, both factions were found guilty of operating outside the constitution of the NCP and without holding organizational elections. This aspect was considered while reaching the final decision, along with the party's aims and objectives.

Criticism and Consequences

Following the announcement, there was an immediate backlash from the Sharad Pawar-led group. Anil Deshmukh, a leader from this faction, condemned the ECI's decision, alleging it was influenced by external pressure and termed it a 'murder of democracy.' Now, the Sharad Pawar faction faces a challenge. They have the option to establish a new political party and submit three preferences for Rajya Sabha seats before a specified deadline. Failure to do so would lead to their MLAs being classified as independents as per election rules.