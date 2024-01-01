en English
Elections

Aishath Nahula Rises in Maldivian Politics: Announces Candidacy for South Hulhumale’ Seat

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:37 pm EST
Aishath Nahula Rises in Maldivian Politics: Announces Candidacy for South Hulhumale' Seat

Aishath Nahula, the former transport minister of the Maldives and deputy leader of the Jumhoory Party (JP), has announced her candidacy for the South Hulhumale’ parliamentary seat in the upcoming elections. Nahula, also the spouse of JP leader and current Maamigili MP Qasim Ibrahim, is a relative newcomer to the political arena, having gained her initial experience as a member of former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s cabinet.

Nahula’s Emerging Political Journey

During the presidential elections in September, Nahula backed Qasim Ibrahim against Solih in the first round, marking her first significant political decision. The JP, however, adopted a neutral stance in the runoff, refraining from endorsing any candidate. This strategy demonstrated the party’s intent to maintain flexibility and openness in a dynamic political landscape.

Strategic Discussions and Preparations

The JP has been actively engaged in discussions with both the ruling People’s National Congress (PNC) and the main opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) in preparation for the parliamentary elections. These discussions reflect the party’s efforts to build bridges and explore potential alliances, underscoring the political complexities and fluid alliances that characterize Maldivian politics.

Role in Decision-Making

Nahula is a member of a five-person council within the JP that has been tasked with making strategic decisions for the elections. This role showcases her growing influence within the party and her ascension in the political hierarchy. Her announcement to run for the parliamentary seat not only solidifies her political ambition but also indicates the ongoing political maneuvering and party alignment leading up to the electoral contest.

Elections Maldives Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

