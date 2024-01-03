en English
AI & ML

AI’s Rising Influence in Australian Politics and Non-Profit Sector

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:27 am EST
The Australian Senate inquiry into the legalisation of cannabis has seen an unexpected participant – Artificial Intelligence. More than 10% of the submissions, according to The Australian, are suspected to have come from AI tools such as ChatGPT. This emerging trend was discussed by Will Kingston, host of The Spectator Australia Podcast, on Sky News. Kingston amusingly proposed that AI might eventually author the entire policy platform for the Greens political party, shedding light on the potential for AI to transform political discourse.

The AI Influence in Political Processes

Kingston, in his conversation with Sky News host James Macpherson, addressed the potential of AI to significantly increase the response volume to parliamentary inquiries. He saw potential for skilled writers to utilise these tools to craft more persuasive arguments. This discussion mirrors a larger global conversation about the integration of AI into political and legislative processes. AI’s ability to analyse large amounts of data and generate narratives could reshape how political campaigns and policy development are conducted.

AI Adoption among Non-Profit Organisations

Simultaneously, AI adoption is rapidly increasing among not-for-profit and charity organisations in Australia. A report indicates that one in four of these organisations are already using AI, with two-thirds planning to adopt them within the year. The use of generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, has doubled since last year. Approximately 69% of non-profit organisations are using or plan to use AI tools in the coming year. These findings are based on survey responses from more than 1,000 organisations in Australia and New Zealand.

Uncovering the Potential of AI

Infoxchange, a digital transformation hub, is collaborating with technology giant Microsoft to help non-profit organisations better utilise AI tools. Microsoft’s philanthropy lead stated that AI tools could help these organisations through cost savings, increased productivity, and higher impact. The rise in AI use, particularly in areas such as submissions to a Senate inquiry and non-profit operations, underscores the transformative potential of this technology.

AI & ML Australia Politics
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

