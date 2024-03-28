AIMIM Expands Lok Sabha Contest to 15 Seats in Bihar, Supports Hena Sahab in Siwan

Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has significantly broadened its electoral footprint in Bihar, announcing its decision to contest from 15 Lok Sabha constituencies, including a strategic move to support Hena Sahab in Siwan. This expansion reflects AIMIM's growing ambition in Bihar's political landscape and its commitment to inclusive representation.

Advertisment

Strategic Expansion and Support

In a bold move, AIMIM has declared its intention to contest 15 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, up from its initial 11. This decision underscores the party's confidence and its efforts to strengthen its presence beyond the Seemanchal region. Notably, AIMIM has decided to extend its support to Hena Sahab, the widow of former MP and strongman Mohammad Shahabuddin, in Siwan. This support is rooted in the party's respect for Hena's social services and the strong sentiments of its supporters in the region.

Background and Implications

Advertisment

The AIMIM's decision comes on the heels of its performance in the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, where it captured five seats in the Seemanchal area. However, the subsequent loss of four MLAs to the RJD in 2022 posed challenges for the party. By broadening its electoral contest and supporting Hena Sahab, AIMIM aims to consolidate its base and send a strong message of unity and inclusiveness. This strategy also highlights the party's willingness to engage with non-traditional allies and adapt to the dynamic political environment of Bihar.

Looking Ahead

AIMIM's expanded electoral strategy in Bihar signals a new chapter in the state's political narrative. By contesting more seats and supporting a candidate like Hena Sahab, AIMIM is not only aiming for electoral gains but also striving to influence the broader political discourse. This move could potentially reshape alliances and voter dynamics in the state, demonstrating AIMIM's role as a significant political player in the region.