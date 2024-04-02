AIADMK's Palaniswami Urges BJP to Reconsider Katchatheevu Cession, Accuses DMK of Narcotics Trade

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, during a public meeting in Krishnagiri on Tuesday, threw down the gauntlet at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the contentious issue of Katchatheevu, an islet ceded to Sri Lanka in 1974. Palaniswami's call to the BJP to file an affidavit in the Supreme Court to reconsider the cession of Katchatheevu underscores a deep-seated political controversy that has resurfaced, touching upon historical grievances, regional politics, and the livelihoods of fishermen.

Advertisment

Historical Context and Political Controversy

The cession of Katchatheevu, a small uninhabited islet in the Palk Strait, has been a thorny issue in Tamil Nadu politics since it was handed over to Sri Lanka by India. The AIADMK, under the leadership of the late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, has been at the forefront of efforts to retrieve the island, claiming it affects the livelihood of Tamil fishermen. Palaniswami highlighted that the AIADMK had filed a revenue case in the Supreme Court in 2011 seeking the retrieval of Katchatheevu, emphasizing the party's longstanding commitment to this cause. He accused the BJP of only recently politicizing the issue for electoral gains, particularly targeting the fisherfolk's votes.

Accusations Against the DMK and the Narcotics Trade

In addition to the Katchatheevu issue, Palaniswami launched a scathing attack on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu, accusing it of turning the state into a 'den of narcotics'. He alleged that individuals involved in the narcotics trade were being protected by those in power, even brandishing an undated photograph of an alleged drug racket kingpin with Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as evidence of the DMK's purported connections with smugglers. Palaniswami's allegations suggest a broader critique of the DM