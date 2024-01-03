en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

AIADMK Prepares for Battle in Lok Sabha Elections: Targets DMK’s Failures with Digital Strategy

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
AIADMK Prepares for Battle in Lok Sabha Elections: Targets DMK’s Failures with Digital Strategy

As the Lok Sabha elections loom, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party revs up its campaign engine, strategically targeting the digital realm. On Wednesday, a pivotal session was held for IT wing functionaries, focusing on designing an effective online campaign. The primary aim? To shine a spotlight on the perceived failures of the reigning Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK’s Digital Strategy

AIADMK’s General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, took the lead, inaugurating an application christened ‘AIADMK IT wing connect.’ This tool is expected to act as a catalyst, enabling the party’s IT wing to utilize diverse social media platforms in campaigning. Palaniswami underscored the significance of engaging young voters, advocating for the constructive use of social media to critique political rivals.

Targeting DMK’s Electoral Promises

Moving forward, the IT functionaries have been tasked with focusing on the DMK’s 520 electoral promises, highlighting the party’s perceived double standards. This strategy is expected to lend credibility to AIADMK’s campaign while scrutinizing the promises made by the DMK.

AIADMK’s Expanding Ranks

In a concurrent development, the party saw an influx of about 80 members from various political parties in Tiruvannamalai. They officially joined AIADMK at the party headquarters, in the presence of Palaniswami, signaling a consolidation of the party’s base.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, it’s clear that AIADMK is leaving no stone unturned. The party is not only strengthening its IT wing but also expanding its ranks and formulating a robust digital strategy. As AIADMK prepares to go head-to-head with the DMK, the stage is set for a political showdown. The battle lines are drawn, and the digital battlefield is primed for action.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
How Poonam Dhillon Introduced Vanity Vans to the Indian Film Industry
In the hustle and bustle of the Indian film industry, vanity vans have emerged as a soothing oasis, providing actors with a personal sanctuary for makeup, costume changes, and much-needed breaks amidst grueling shooting schedules. However, such a luxury wasn’t always available. It was the veteran Bollywood actress, Poonam Dhillon, who first introduced this revolutionary
How Poonam Dhillon Introduced Vanity Vans to the Indian Film Industry
Tamil Nadu Government Seeks ASI Permission for New Archaeological Excavations
8 mins ago
Tamil Nadu Government Seeks ASI Permission for New Archaeological Excavations
Thirumavalavan Explores Influence of Caste System on Christianity in India
9 mins ago
Thirumavalavan Explores Influence of Caste System on Christianity in India
Door-to-Door Campaign Promotes Upcoming Ram Temple Consecration in South Bengaluru
5 mins ago
Door-to-Door Campaign Promotes Upcoming Ram Temple Consecration in South Bengaluru
India's Evolving Role: A Global Balancing Power
6 mins ago
India's Evolving Role: A Global Balancing Power
Jaishankar Criticizes India's Historical Foreign Policy Decisions
7 mins ago
Jaishankar Criticizes India's Historical Foreign Policy Decisions
Latest Headlines
World News
Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Talks Jalen Hurts' Freedom to Adjust In-Game
36 seconds
Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Talks Jalen Hurts' Freedom to Adjust In-Game
Okiya Omtatah Demands Evidence from President Ruto on Judicial Corruption Claims
1 min
Okiya Omtatah Demands Evidence from President Ruto on Judicial Corruption Claims
Exoskeletons: From Industrial Might to Personal Mobility
2 mins
Exoskeletons: From Industrial Might to Personal Mobility
Noah Robinson Takes Home Second MLive Muskegon Athlete of the Week Title
2 mins
Noah Robinson Takes Home Second MLive Muskegon Athlete of the Week Title
Advocate Health Appoints Janice Walker as Southeast Region Chief Nursing Officer
3 mins
Advocate Health Appoints Janice Walker as Southeast Region Chief Nursing Officer
Janice Walker Appointed as Chief Nursing Officer of Advocate Health's Southeast Region
3 mins
Janice Walker Appointed as Chief Nursing Officer of Advocate Health's Southeast Region
Trinidad and Tobago Bids Adieu to Former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday
3 mins
Trinidad and Tobago Bids Adieu to Former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday
Steven Trahan Takes a Second Swing at Federal Conservative Candidacy
4 mins
Steven Trahan Takes a Second Swing at Federal Conservative Candidacy
Rebecca Tarneja Settles Lawsuit Against Unum over Denied Disability Claim
4 mins
Rebecca Tarneja Settles Lawsuit Against Unum over Denied Disability Claim
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
2 hours
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
Scotland Gears Up for 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: A Look at the Team's Journey and Expectations
2 hours
Scotland Gears Up for 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: A Look at the Team's Journey and Expectations
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
3 hours
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
5 hours
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
The Technological Revolution in Warehouse Inventory Management: A New Era of Efficiency and Precision
5 hours
The Technological Revolution in Warehouse Inventory Management: A New Era of Efficiency and Precision
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
10 hours
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
11 hours
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
12 hours
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
13 hours
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app