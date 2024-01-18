AI in Elections and the Workplace: Boon or Bane?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is undeniably shaping the contours of our everyday lives. Its increasing presence and influence, particularly in the political sphere, are raising complex ethical questions. As the 2024 election campaign intensifies, concerns over the potential misuse of AI in political advertising have become a focal point of discussion.

Legislative Moves to Curb AI Misuse in Politics

Pennsylvania State Representative Tarik Khan has taken a proactive stance in addressing these concerns. Khan is co-sponsoring a bill aimed at banning the use of AI in campaign advertisements. The legislation specifically targets the creation and dissemination of deepfake videos, a potent vehicle for spreading misinformation. The bill proposes stringent penalties for candidates found in violation of this prohibition.

Impact of AI on the Workplace

AI's growing role isn't limited to politics. It's also transforming the workplace, prompting further ethical considerations. Wharton professor Ethan Mollick is examining the implications of using generative AI tools, like ChatGPT, in professional settings. His research explores whether such tools aid workers or pose a risk of displacement.

AI: A Double-Edged Sword?

The power of AI to shape American politics offers novel ways of spreading disinformation, particularly through audio and video content. Several states are exploring laws to inhibit the spread of deceptive AI-generated political content. Yet, the effectiveness of such regulations remains uncertain.

On the flip side, AI's potential for good is also evident. Astronomy enthusiast Brendan Happe is leveraging AI's capabilities to enrich the Philadelphia community. He offers free stargazing experiences on South Street, using his sidewalk telescope. By harnessing the power of AI, Happe is enabling passersby to connect with the cosmos, demonstrating that technology can indeed bring us closer to the universe and to each other.