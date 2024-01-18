en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

AI-generated Deepfakes: A Looming Threat to Global Elections

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:06 am EST
AI-generated Deepfakes: A Looming Threat to Global Elections

As the world edges closer to the next wave of global elections, a shadowy specter of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated disinformation looms ominously. The potential impact of deepfakes and other AI-manipulated content on the democratic process has raised alarms worldwide, as increasingly sophisticated technology blurs the line between fact and fiction.

Deepfake Disruption in Slovakia

One potent example of this threat was witnessed in Slovakia, where a deepfake audio file was released days before the national election. The file falsely portrayed Michal Simecka, the leader of the Progressive Slovakia party, discussing vote-buying. The incident underscored the potential for such technology to disrupt elections, though the precise effect of the deepfake on Simecka’s subsequent loss remains uncertain.

Canada Braces for AI-generated Disinformation

Across the Atlantic, Canadian intelligence agencies are preparing for the potential onslaught of AI-generated disinformation in upcoming elections. The Communications Security Establishment (CSE) has warned that AI technology is advancing at a pace that outstrips detection capabilities. Canada has implemented measures to combat online interference, including the authority to remove misleading content and a Critical Election Incident Public Protocol to alert the public to threats. However, the effectiveness of these measures against rapidly evolving AI technology is a subject of debate.

The Tech Sector’s Response

In response to these emerging threats, tech companies are stepping up. OpenAI, for instance, has released a strategy to combat the misuse of AI in elections. The focus is on promoting accurate voting information, implementing balanced policies, and enhancing transparency. They are also developing ways to identify AI-generated images and have assembled a diverse team to investigate and tackle potential abuses of their technology.

Deepfakes Flood Facebook

A study by Fenimore Harper revealed the chilling extent of this threat, finding that over 100 deepfake videos featuring Rishi Sunak flooded Facebook, reaching an estimated 400,000 people. The videos, which included fabricated footage of a BBC newsreader reporting on a fictional scandal involving Sunak, pose a serious threat to the upcoming general election. Despite violating Facebook’s advertising policies, only a fraction of the ads were removed, exposing the limitations of current moderation systems.

The potential for deepfakes and AI-generated disinformation to distort elections is a grave concern. As over 40 countries prepare for elections in 2024, the need for robust measures to counter AI-generated falsehoods has never been more urgent. Public education and media literacy, alongside technological solutions and regulatory pressure, are crucial in ensuring the integrity of democratic processes in the face of these emerging threats.

0
Canada Politics
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
14 mins ago
The University of Winnipeg's TerraByte Project: Pioneering the Future of Digital Agriculture
In a compelling breakthrough, researchers at The University of Winnipeg have unearthed a novel intersection of physics, computer science, and agriculture, carving out a niche in the rapidly evolving domain of digital agriculture. Their venture, known as the TerraByte project, is a testament to the power of interdisciplinary collaboration, pushing the boundaries of traditional farming
The University of Winnipeg's TerraByte Project: Pioneering the Future of Digital Agriculture
Sexual Minorities Face Disproportionate Police Contact in Canada: Study
31 mins ago
Sexual Minorities Face Disproportionate Police Contact in Canada: Study
Significant Donation Boosts Affordable Housing at Peterborough's Mount Community Centre
35 mins ago
Significant Donation Boosts Affordable Housing at Peterborough's Mount Community Centre
Air Canada Flight Incident: A Deep Dive into Aviation Safety
16 mins ago
Air Canada Flight Incident: A Deep Dive into Aviation Safety
Frozen Pipes and Unheard Pleas: An Elder's Struggle in Behchokǫ̀
19 mins ago
Frozen Pipes and Unheard Pleas: An Elder's Struggle in Behchokǫ̀
Rideau Canal Skateway Reopens; US Imposes Sanctions; China Lobbies for Improved Image
20 mins ago
Rideau Canal Skateway Reopens; US Imposes Sanctions; China Lobbies for Improved Image
Latest Headlines
World News
Buffalo Bills' Tyler Bass Deactivates Social Media Following Missed Kick
12 seconds
Buffalo Bills' Tyler Bass Deactivates Social Media Following Missed Kick
Western Australia's Public Housing Investment Lags Behind Tasmania Despite Larger Population
2 mins
Western Australia's Public Housing Investment Lags Behind Tasmania Despite Larger Population
Gilead Sciences' Stock Plummets After Disappointing Trodelvy Trial Results
5 mins
Gilead Sciences' Stock Plummets After Disappointing Trodelvy Trial Results
Political Donations and Controversy: Juan Sabater's Role in Puerto Rico's Financial Oversight
5 mins
Political Donations and Controversy: Juan Sabater's Role in Puerto Rico's Financial Oversight
Georgia's Political Tug-of-War: Legal Battles, Election Security, and Voter Rights Ahead of 2024
5 mins
Georgia's Political Tug-of-War: Legal Battles, Election Security, and Voter Rights Ahead of 2024
PDP Lawmakers in Plateau State Prepare for Legislative Resumption after Supreme Court Ruling
6 mins
PDP Lawmakers in Plateau State Prepare for Legislative Resumption after Supreme Court Ruling
Record-Breaking Sale of Arthur Wharton Football Card at UK Auction
7 mins
Record-Breaking Sale of Arthur Wharton Football Card at UK Auction
Historic Triumph: Tajikistan's Debutant Football Team Advances in Asian Cup
7 mins
Historic Triumph: Tajikistan's Debutant Football Team Advances in Asian Cup
Bill Weld Reflects on Past Presidential Run and Current Political Landscape
7 mins
Bill Weld Reflects on Past Presidential Run and Current Political Landscape
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
44 mins
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
1 hour
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
1 hour
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
Bangladesh Election Commission Reveals Schedule for Upcoming Elections
1 hour
Bangladesh Election Commission Reveals Schedule for Upcoming Elections
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
2 hours
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
Politics: The Key to Resolving the Rohingya Crisis - Azeem Ibrahim's Analysis
2 hours
Politics: The Key to Resolving the Rohingya Crisis - Azeem Ibrahim's Analysis
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
3 hours
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
3 hours
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
Macy's Rejects $5.8 Billion Take-Private Proposal Citing Financing Concerns
3 hours
Macy's Rejects $5.8 Billion Take-Private Proposal Citing Financing Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app