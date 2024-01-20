AI Campaign by Parkland Victim's Father Advocates for Gun Control

Manuel Oliver, a father who became a gun control advocate after the tragic loss of his son in the Parkland school shooting, is pioneering a novel approach to his advocacy efforts through the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI). Together with his wife, Patricia, the couple has initiated a powerful campaign called 'If You Had Been There' under their organization, Change the Ref.

AI and the 'If You Had Been There' Campaign

The 'If You Had Been There' campaign uses AI technology to create poignant digital images depicting GOP politicians as teenagers caught in a school shooting scenario. This vivid portrayal is designed to drive home the devastating reality of gun violence, and the urgency for policy reform. Oliver's activism has been notably proactive, including instances where he was removed from a congressional hearing and even scaled a crane at the Capitol.

The Ethical Concerns Around AI in Political Campaigning

While the use of AI in political campaigns is innovative, it also raises serious ethical concerns. The potential for AI to shape narratives, manipulate public perception, and influence voters is immense. Craig Agranoff, a professor at Florida Atlantic University, offers a word of caution about the powerful narrative-shaping abilities of AI. He warns that unchecked, it could be a tool for misinformation and manipulation.

Regulating AI in Politics: Florida Senate's Response

Despite the controversies, the Florida Senate is considering legislation that would mandate disclaimers on AI-generated political ads. This move is aimed at ensuring viewer awareness and fostering transparency in the use of AI in political campaigning. However, the efficacy of such a measure in an increasingly digitized and fast-paced information landscape remains to be seen.