AI and Deepfakes: The New Frontiers of Misinformation in 2023

As we bid adieu to 2023, a year marked by the troubling rise of artificial intelligence (AI)-fueled misinformation, the specter of deepfakes, and the misuse of generative AI looms large. The selections of ‘post-truth’ and ‘misinformation’ as words of the year in previous years, and ‘AI’ in 2023, encapsulate the evolving landscape of false narratives and the challenges they present to the global community.

Generative AI and the Propagation of Deception

Generative AI technologies, including models like ChatGPT, DALL-E, and Midjourney, have sparked concerns about the potential misuse of AI-generated content. Notable instances comprise viral AI-generated images and fabricated representations such as the ‘dope pope’ meme and simulated images of Donald Trump’s arrest. The misuse of deepfake technology for creating pornographic images of minors in Spain and for cryptocurrency scams in Malta underscore the urgent need for regulatory measures.

Political Misinformation and its Global Implications

Political misinformation continued to thrive in 2023, with fake videos and audio recordings attempting to influence public opinion and election outcomes. High-profile cases included the fake resignation of French President Emmanuel Macron and manipulated content related to Slovakia’s elections. Local misinformation in Malta propagated false claims about the population ratio of foreigners to locals, misleading narratives about major construction projects, and the misuse of a court decision regarding hospitals.

The Global Disinformation Landscape

The spread of misinformation was not confined to local politics. Global events such as the Israel-Hamas conflict and the EuroPride were marred by fabricated news and misleading content about the LGBTQ community. Experts warn that the malicious use of AI in political campaigns could be a precursor to more sophisticated disinformation tactics in the upcoming European Parliament and US elections.

Fact-checking services, such as those offered by The Times of Malta, form part of broader initiatives like the Mediterranean Digital Media Observatory and the European Digital Media Observatory. These platforms aim to combat disinformation, a testament to the collective efforts to address this global concern.